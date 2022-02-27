ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

After a night of heavy fighting, Ukrainian officials say they still control Kharkiv

By Becky Sullivan
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dj8Vu_0eQRVnmy00
A civil defense man stands guard at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, as Russian troops continued their advance. Emilio Morenatti/AP

Officials in Ukraine say that Kharkiv, the nation's second-largest city, is under the control of Ukraine's military after an overnight offensive by Russian forces.

Local officials had urged civilians to shelter at home early Sunday amid reports of combat in the streets and "intensive exchanges of rocket artillery," as the U.K. Ministry of Defense reported.

But by the afternoon, the streets were calmer, according to news reports and social media – and the same officials had claimed victory for now.

"Control over Kharkiv is completely ours! The armed forces, the police, and the defense forces are working, and the city is being completely cleansed of the enemy," regional governor Oleh Sinegubov wrote on Telegram, according to Reuters.

Russian forces struck a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, according to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Officials warned residents to cover windows with damp cloth to protect themselves from smoke.

About 1.4 million people live in Kharkiv, which sits less than 30 miles from the Russian border. The city was one of the first targets of shelling Thursday morning. For days, residents have crowded in subway stations and bunkers at the sound of the city's air raid sirens.

Comments / 21

Eric Fontenot
2d ago

good for you keep up the good fight we are praying for your nation

Reply
30
Hate the liars07
1d ago

I'm so proud of the Ukrainian people. THE Russian people should get up in arms for their Putin in starting a war

Reply(2)
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kharkiv#Ukrainian#Russian#Control#Reuters
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
WEKU

Hundreds are arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack

MOSCOW — Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. Some 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow. Hundreds of posts came pouring in condemning...
PROTESTS
New York Post

Biden offers Russia access to NATO bases to ease Ukraine crisis

The White House floated an offer to Russian President Vladimir Putin that would allow Kremlin access to key NATO bases in exchange for Moscow de-escalating tensions over its military buildup on Ukraine’s border. The proposal was included in Washington’s response last week to Moscow’s demands for so-called “security guarantees”...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Europe
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine ‘downs five Russian planes and helicopter’ after Putin invades

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said.Russia’s defence ministry has denied the claim, saying it had taken Ukrainian bases “out of action” and incapacitated the country’s air defences within hours.Early this morning Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine after Mr Putin authorised military action.He warned other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.The first explosions were heard across the country shortly after 5am, in cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Putin fumes in his mountain ‘lair’ as Ukraine proves hard to conquer

Russian President Vladimir Putin is “furious” that his invasion of Ukraine hasn’t been “easy” after Russian troops have been unable to take even one major city in three days of fighting, according to a member of the European Union Parliament who said he was citing Ukrainian intelligence reports.
POLITICS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
53K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy