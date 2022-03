WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission this week announced it has now sent cease-and-desist letters to more than a dozen voice service providers suspected of facilitating illegal robocall traffic. These admonishments are getting results, with all the providers quickly responding and committing to take actions to stop the flow of robocalls on their networks. Meanwhile, the FCC and its partners remain vigilant in monitoring these – and all – providers’ efforts and laying the groundwork to take serious action should mitigation not be implemented and maintained.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO