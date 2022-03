I love watching someone meeting a goal, which is why I work as a direct support professional to provide care for those with intellectual and physical disabilities living in their own home. It’s a tough job that requires a lot of patience and because more than 99% of our clients rely on Medicaid, our wages have really fallen behind in my 10 years working in this field. Fortunately, our state Legislature has an opportunity to increase its Medicaid investment in supported living so that starting wages can catch up after years of falling behind. I hope that they recognize this year the importance of investing in this foundational model of long-term care in Washington.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO