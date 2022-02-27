ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

#PMARSHONAU: Sunday reflections from Auburn and beyond

By Phillip Marshall
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was in my car when I got the...

247sports.com

247Sports

How to watch Ole Miss face off against ULM on Tuesday, Wednesday

The Ole Miss baseball finished the month of February perfect on the diamond and made it look rather easy in the process. The Rebels continued to climb in the major polls, getting as high as No. 2 by D1Baseball, USA Today and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. They trail only Texas in those polls. The Ole Miss offense again racked up plenty of hits and have scored runs in a variety of ways.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WETM 18 News

Hobart grad Ali Marpet retires from the NFL, Gilbert reflects

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the top offensive lineman in the game is calling it a career. Hobart graduate Ali Marpet announced his retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday via Instagram. Marpet was a Pro Bowl guard for the Bucs and spent all of his seven seasons with the franchise. What’s perhaps most […]
NFL
247Sports

Georgia Football: A look at the Bulldogs’ complete coaching staff and projected roles

A busy time for Georgia in terms of the coaching carousel seems to have finally ended. The Bulldogs’ hiring of North Carolina offensive line coach Stacy Searels on Monday completes the team’s on-field coaching staff for the 2022 season. Searels becomes Georgia’s fourth offseason hire, joining wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and defensive backs coach Fran Brown.
NFL
247Sports

Mel Kiper releases latest 2022 Mock Draft with trades ahead of NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine is underway, as draft prospects have descended on Indianapolis. Drills are set to get underway later this week, and Mel Kiper has released his latest mock draft before things get ramped up, with a couple of trades highlighting the first round. The quarterback position has not...
NFL
247Sports

College basketball bracketology: CBS Sports updates NCAA Tournament projection after wild weekend of upsets

It's that time of year in college basketball when bubble teams make their final cases to the selection committee ahead of the NCAA Tournament. According to CBS Sports' latest bracketology update, the final week of the regular season should make for an exhilarating finish. Seven of the nation's top 10 teams — including all of the top six — lost this past Saturday, the first time that has happened in AP Top 25 Poll history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Film Breakdown: How will Caleb Williams do at USC?

We welcome in USCFootball.com special contributor J.D. PicKell in for a new feature on the site, film breakdown of incoming transfer players that are joining the Trojans roster. PicKell runs his own YouTube channel "CFB with JD" where he specializes in film breakdown of key players around college football. For...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

SEC basketball power rankings: Chaos reigns entering final week of regular season

Two matchups between the SEC's top four teams over the weekend produced some great basketball, and they also brought Auburn and Kentucky back to the field. Tennessee and Arkansas are officially very much alive in the race for the league's regular-season title thanks to the chaos on Saturday, setting up plenty of intrigue entering the final week of the regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

No. 10 Wisconsin stuns No. 8 Purdue, clinches a share of Big Ten title

MADISON, Wis. — Chucky Hepburn hit the bank shot that sent shockwaves through college basketball. With the clock below four seconds, the Wisconsin Badgers freshman point guard took a stepback 3-pointer that clanked high off the glass and through the twine. It gave the No. 10 Badgers a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched them a share of the Big Ten Conference title, which they can claim outright with a victory over 9-21 Nebraska on Sunday.
MADISON, WI
Sports
247Sports

UF makes Kelly Rae Finley permanent women's hoops coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida has a new women's basketball coach. Officially. Following a season in which interim coach Kelly Rae Finley led the Gators to their most successful season in years, Florida announced Monday it has lifted the interim tag from Finley and installed her as the permanent coach. The Associated Press reported that Kelly has agreed to a five-year deal as head coach.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

No. 21 Texas loses final game at Erwin Center to No. 3 Baylor, 68-61

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s the final Texas men’s basketball game ever at the Frank Erwin Center, but head coach Chris Beard and the 21st-ranked Longhorns hosting No. 3 Baylor on Monday (8 p.m., ESPN) has a whole lot more riding on it than merely bidding farewell to the arena that’s been the program’s home venue since 1977. Head coach Scott Drew and the Bears are right in the thick of the race for the conference championship while Texas (21-9, 10-6 Big 12) is looking to add onto an already solid NCAA Tournament resume and potentially achieve milestones not reached on the Forty Acres in almost a decade in addition to potentially spoiling Baylor’s (24-5, 12-4) hopes for a league title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Making the Case for the five Big Ten Player of the Year candidates

Not only is the Big Ten regular-season championship up for grabs entering the final week of the season, but the Big Ten Player of the Year award is very much going to be a photo finish with five players realistically with a case to win the Big Ten's top honor.
NBA
247Sports

No. 15 Vols complete three-game rout of Iona with mercy-rule win

The Iona baseball team was finally put out of its weekend misery Sunday afternoon. Fifteenth-ranked Tennessee thumped Iona again at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, capping a comprehensive weekend sweep with a 12-2 win over the Gaels that was shortened to seven innings with a mercy rule designated before the start of the game.
MLB

