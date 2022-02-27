ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Observer/Anthony Burgess prize for arts journalism 2022 – Mathias Gjesdal Hammer on You Have Not Yet Been Defeated

The activist Alaa Abdel el-Fattah (in white) prior to a hearing at Cairo's High Court in 2013. He is currently in solitary confinement awaiting trial.

Mathias Gjesdal Hammer is a postgraduate student at the University of Oxford who writes about history and international affairs. He is currently an editor of the Oxford Review of Books

When the Egyptian revolution started, I was 14 years old. I distinctly remember coming downstairs one morning in January 2011 to find the morning paper filled with images of massive protests in Cairo’s Tahrir Square. It was unlike anything I’d ever seen. The sheer number of people engaged in protest against Hosni Mubarak’s oppressive regime was incredibly moving. Seen from the outside, this was a moment of renewed optimism and faith in democracy. By the autumn, however, it was clear that the military would cling on to power by any means necessary. Over the past 10 years, this is exactly what happened. The military remains and Tahrir Square has become a distant memory.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah’s You Have Not Yet Been Defeated, published by Fitzcarraldo Editions, is a document of what it means to live in the midst of a revolution. Social media posts, prison notebooks smuggled out of jail cells and interviews with his cell mates (shouted back and forth between cells) fill the pages. The book brings us back to the heady days of the revolution, but also expresses Abdel-Fattah’s growing doubts about its lasting impact.

The narrative starts in July 2011. The revolution is still in its early days and debates are raging about the possibility of a new constitution. Writing for al-Shorouk, an Egyptian newspaper, Abd el-Fattah argues that Egypt ought to take inspiration from South Africa’s Congress of the People of 1955. This involved 3,000 volunteers interviewing people about their hopes for South Africa’s future. Without a similar emphasis on mass democracy, he warns his peers, any new constitution is doomed to fail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqpMG_0eQRVAYl00
Photograph: Courtesy of Fitzcarraldo

His campaign did not succeed. Instead, repression, mass killings and military crackdowns followed. One of the most horrific scenes took place in Maspero. On 30 September 2011, Islamists set fire to a church in Marinab. In protest, Coptic Christians gathered to protest. As they marched, they were brutally attacked by the military. Twenty four protesters were killed and hundreds wounded. In the days following the massacre, Abd el-Fattah and a handful of activists arrived at the hospital where the victims’ corpses had been brought. After hours of painful negotiations, they managed to convince the grievers that autopsies were needed. Activists were tasked with obtaining ice to preserve the corpses and securing the hospital from the crowds. Eventually, medical examiners finished their work and proved what everyone already knew: the protesters had been slaughtered by the government.

Abd el-Fattah’s life after the revolution is filled with stories of this kind. Countless times, he puts himself in harm’s way in the hope of bringing forth change. Ceaseless protesting, reporting and organising leap off the pages as the revolutionary moment gradually dissolves.

Abd el-Fattah paid a high price for his resistance. Over the past 10 years, he has not spent more than 12 consecutive months outside prison. He is currently in solitary confinement while awaiting his trial. The situation is, as he puts it, rather hopeless: “This imprisonment is serving no purpose. It is not resistance and there is no revolution.” Yet, from the deathly silence of his cell, he offers whispers of hope. If the revolutionary moment has passed, he still continues to hope for incremental improvements.

While most of his writings engage with the needs of post-revolutionary Egypt, Abd el-Fattah is equally at home discussing continental philosophy as he is incarceration rates and the military government’s corruption. In one essay, he quotes Friedrich Nietzsche, Walter Benjamin and Jacques Derrida. In the next, he launches into blistering attacks on the living conditions in Egyptian prisons. He blows up the distinction between theoretical debates and political engagement. Even while behind bars, theory and activism go hand in hand.

Abd el-Fattah was among the first Egyptians to embrace social media as a space of resistance. Yet he is cynical about whether tech companies are really committed to democratic change. While tech companies were quick to take credit for the Arab spring, Abd el-Fattah argues they are ultimately interested in profit alone. For activists on the ground, this is not just a theoretical point. The structures of social media, such as kill switches that block out the internet, can literally have deadly consequences.

A decade after the revolution, the Egyptian military is more dominant than ever. The immediate question, then, is “what is to be done?” Abd el-Fattah’s message is unequivocal: “Fix your own democracy!” In the UK, migrants are drowning in the Channel. Millions of Brits go without food. Government corruption is mounting. There is no lack of problems that need addressing. In our context, this hardly involves the risks he has faced – and still faces. If my 14-year-old self naively admired the massive rallies in 2011, his writings reveal the true costs of this political fight. The question is whether we, alongside Alaa Abd el-Fattah will put our shoulders to the wheel.

