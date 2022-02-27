Observer/Anthony Burgess prize for arts journalism 2022: Rachel Walker on Beautiful World, Where Are You

Sally Rooney: ‘The style marks a distinct shift.’

Rachel Walker is a writer based in Glasgow. Previously shortlisted for the British Vogue Talent Contest and the Mslexia First Novel award, she works in publishing and is currently writing a novel

Alice is a writer. She is a prize winner, a success and a millionaire and she has just moved to coastal Ireland following a nervous breakdown. Her best friend, Eileen, is an assistant at a literary magazine and is, whether she will admit it or not, in love with her childhood friend Simon: handsome, religious, uncertain of himself. Completing the quartet is Felix. He works in a warehouse and he is dating Alice, a Tinder date that turns into nothing, which turns into a relationship of sorts.

Upon the release of her third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, it doesn’t feel hyperbolic to say that Sally Rooney is an author who has become as much a cultural product as her books. Everyone – it seems – has an opinion: of her novels, of her sparse style, of her lack of speech marks. And the characters of BWWAY feel like Sally Rooney distilled or, cynically, the beginnings of a Sally Rooney template. They are older than her previous characters, yes, and ostensibly more mature, but they are still clever, anxious, fraught, occupied with the changing fortunes of the world. They discuss Marxism, literary celebrity, aesthetics, the bronze age, the climate crisis and imminent civilisational collapse. Relationships are intense or ill-defined or both. As you would expect, miscommunication is as vital as communication in forming the connections between characters and it is in these gaps where true friction lies. Partly, this is the natural result of varying backgrounds and circumstances; partly, Rooney seems to suggest, it is just the human plight.

But where the situations and personalities are quintessential Rooney, the style marks a distinct shift. Told alternately through detached, third-person narration and long, epistolary emails between Alice and Eileen, BWWAY is both an homage to the writing of decades past and an attempt to capture something new. Rooney is a noted devotee of Victorian realism and it shows: her focus on the philosophical quandaries of our age is reminiscent of George Eliot’s Middlemarch and EM Forster’s message of “only connect”. “The problem with the contemporary Euro-American novel,” Alice writes at one point, “is that it relies for its structural integrity on suppressing the lived realities of most human beings on Earth.” In the late-capitalist world, where profit is prioritised over personhood and we are on the brink of climate disaster, what is the point, Rooney asks, in the creation of art and in our enduring obsessions with our petty selves?

It’s a noble aim: to pinpoint moral complexities and to explore them through the framework of a few struggling characters. The granular and incidental, transformed into the overreaching and grand. But to successfully explore the effect of global and hierarchal structures on humanity, surely it is imperative for the reader to care about the characters – to feel invested in the result?

Rooney’s third-person perspective is cold, emotionally uninvested and devoid of interiority. This detachment is a risky move, for an author so celebrated for her nuanced rendering of relationships, and an intriguing experiment. But it proves difficult to get to know the characters under such constraints and, consequently, proves difficult to care. Rooney’s dialogue, predictably, shines; in certain scenes, particularly those delineating the hesitantly self-destructive bond between Eileen and Simon, it is nearly possible to forget the emotional reticence of the narration. But not quite. And while Alice and Eileen’s emails are clearly intended to be the bridge between fact and emotion, their conversation is almost alienatingly intellectual, lacking in-jokes or informality or a true sense of their in-person dynamic. And do readers really care about characters’ thoughts on morality when they’re barely allowed a glimpse into the characters’ everyday selves?

It’s a contrast to Rooney’s previous writing, in which the skilfully rendered dynamics reign supreme. In BWWAY, the characters are inaccessible, as if glimpsed through a pane of glass, situated in overly descriptive scenes that can feel akin to reading stage directions. And although the novel’s flaws cannot entirely be attributed to the choice of perspective – the romantic relationships, while promising, lack the deft creation of Normal People’s Connell and Marianne, and there is a troubling centring of slimness equalling “good” – the detachment certainly does not help.

As ideas are explored and as relationships sour – as the four characters meet and their various psychological barriers to intimacy are exploited – there should be a denouement, a sense of the novel’s moral dilemmas coming to a point. But although rich with philosophies and simmering with tension, Rooney’s third novel does not quite deliver on its promise. A modern morality tale demands that the reader cares about the fate of the characters, and cares about the world in which they exist, an arena in which BWWAY falls flat. Because, after all, what is a beautiful world if you don’t care about the characters who people it?