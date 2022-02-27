ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Observer/Anthony Burgess prize for arts journalism 2022: Rachel Walker on Beautiful World, Where Are You

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XToLD_0eQRV9lH00
Sally Rooney: ‘The style marks a distinct shift.’

Rachel Walker is a writer based in Glasgow. Previously shortlisted for the British Vogue Talent Contest and the Mslexia First Novel award, she works in publishing and is currently writing a novel

Alice is a writer. She is a prize winner, a success and a millionaire and she has just moved to coastal Ireland following a nervous breakdown. Her best friend, Eileen, is an assistant at a literary magazine and is, whether she will admit it or not, in love with her childhood friend Simon: handsome, religious, uncertain of himself. Completing the quartet is Felix. He works in a warehouse and he is dating Alice, a Tinder date that turns into nothing, which turns into a relationship of sorts.

Upon the release of her third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, it doesn’t feel hyperbolic to say that Sally Rooney is an author who has become as much a cultural product as her books. Everyone – it seems – has an opinion: of her novels, of her sparse style, of her lack of speech marks. And the characters of BWWAY feel like Sally Rooney distilled or, cynically, the beginnings of a Sally Rooney template. They are older than her previous characters, yes, and ostensibly more mature, but they are still clever, anxious, fraught, occupied with the changing fortunes of the world. They discuss Marxism, literary celebrity, aesthetics, the bronze age, the climate crisis and imminent civilisational collapse. Relationships are intense or ill-defined or both. As you would expect, miscommunication is as vital as communication in forming the connections between characters and it is in these gaps where true friction lies. Partly, this is the natural result of varying backgrounds and circumstances; partly, Rooney seems to suggest, it is just the human plight.

But where the situations and personalities are quintessential Rooney, the style marks a distinct shift. Told alternately through detached, third-person narration and long, epistolary emails between Alice and Eileen, BWWAY is both an homage to the writing of decades past and an attempt to capture something new. Rooney is a noted devotee of Victorian realism and it shows: her focus on the philosophical quandaries of our age is reminiscent of George Eliot’s Middlemarch and EM Forster’s message of “only connect”. “The problem with the contemporary Euro-American novel,” Alice writes at one point, “is that it relies for its structural integrity on suppressing the lived realities of most human beings on Earth.” In the late-capitalist world, where profit is prioritised over personhood and we are on the brink of climate disaster, what is the point, Rooney asks, in the creation of art and in our enduring obsessions with our petty selves?

It’s a noble aim: to pinpoint moral complexities and to explore them through the framework of a few struggling characters. The granular and incidental, transformed into the overreaching and grand. But to successfully explore the effect of global and hierarchal structures on humanity, surely it is imperative for the reader to care about the characters – to feel invested in the result?

Rooney’s third-person perspective is cold, emotionally uninvested and devoid of interiority. This detachment is a risky move, for an author so celebrated for her nuanced rendering of relationships, and an intriguing experiment. But it proves difficult to get to know the characters under such constraints and, consequently, proves difficult to care. Rooney’s dialogue, predictably, shines; in certain scenes, particularly those delineating the hesitantly self-destructive bond between Eileen and Simon, it is nearly possible to forget the emotional reticence of the narration. But not quite. And while Alice and Eileen’s emails are clearly intended to be the bridge between fact and emotion, their conversation is almost alienatingly intellectual, lacking in-jokes or informality or a true sense of their in-person dynamic. And do readers really care about characters’ thoughts on morality when they’re barely allowed a glimpse into the characters’ everyday selves?

It’s a contrast to Rooney’s previous writing, in which the skilfully rendered dynamics reign supreme. In BWWAY, the characters are inaccessible, as if glimpsed through a pane of glass, situated in overly descriptive scenes that can feel akin to reading stage directions. And although the novel’s flaws cannot entirely be attributed to the choice of perspective – the romantic relationships, while promising, lack the deft creation of Normal People’s Connell and Marianne, and there is a troubling centring of slimness equalling “good” – the detachment certainly does not help.

As ideas are explored and as relationships sour – as the four characters meet and their various psychological barriers to intimacy are exploited – there should be a denouement, a sense of the novel’s moral dilemmas coming to a point. But although rich with philosophies and simmering with tension, Rooney’s third novel does not quite deliver on its promise. A modern morality tale demands that the reader cares about the fate of the characters, and cares about the world in which they exist, an arena in which BWWAY falls flat. Because, after all, what is a beautiful world if you don’t care about the characters who people it?

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Shirley Hughes remembered: ‘Everything she shone her attention on turned to gold’

Michael Morpurgo: ‘Shirley must have begun the reading lives of so many millions’. British children’s author of War Horse, Why the Whales Came and Private Peaceful. We have all grown up with the stories and drawings of Shirley Hughes deep inside us. We’ve enjoyed them for ourselves, with our children, with our grandchildren. Shirley must have begun the reading lives of so many millions. That moment when you’ve read a book like Alfie and sit back and think that was wonderful, tell me another. Thank you Shirley from all of us, the children of today and children of yesterday.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
International Business Times

10 Must-Read Books On National Read Across America Day 2022

“Fill your house with stacks of books, in all the crannies and all the nooks.” - Dr. Seuss. Well said from one of the world’s most beloved authors. As the nation celebrates National Read Across America Day 2022 on the beloved author’s birthday this March 2, why not go and pick up a book or two?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Burgess
Person
George Eliot
Person
Sally Rooney
Person
Art Rooney
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Journalism#Beautiful World#Bwway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Arts
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

171K+
Followers
54K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy