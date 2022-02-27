ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Observer/Anthony Burgess prize for arts journalism 2022: Rhoda Koenig on Jean Dubuffet’s Brutal Beauty

Coucou Bazar, from Jean Dubuffet’s Brutal Beauty exhibition at the Barbican, London, 2021.

Rhoda Koenig has lived half her life in New York, half in London. She has reviewed books, art, and theatre for various publications and is the author of The New Devil’s Dictionary

Jean Dubuffet (1901-1985) was ahead of his time, though not, some may feel, in a good way. A promoter and collector of what he called art brut (“raw art,” now known as outsider art), he contended that not only the unskilled but the mentally ill were capable of artistic greatness. His idea that training and knowledge were irrelevant, even obstructive, to creativity was taken up, decades later, by school boards following the fashion for “self-esteem”, which it certainly was better at (temporarily) producing than art.

Thirty years before Norman Mailer wrote about the art of graffiti, Dubuffet was making it for a gallery. Oil paint, which he saw as fettered to hierarchy and history, was mixed in his works with humble, anonymous sand, tar, mud, ash, plaster and lava. When he exhibited these paintings in Paris in 1946, the disdainful French labelled them “cacaisme”. Little did they know that such artists as Chris Ofili and Piero Manzoni would make the metaphor a reality. Many of Dubuffet’s ideas were not new – the art of the insane had been studied in the 20s, and his interest in aleatory art echoed that of the surrealists. But his call for “instinct, passion, caprice, violence, madness” appealed to those who, in the wake of the second world war, had no great faith in civilisation. Later, he would be in tune with the beatniks and student rebels of the 50s and 60s. Constantly changing styles, he flitted from one avant-garde outpost to another: not for him the hard slog of the infantry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PI0pu_0eQRV67600
L’Hourloupe collection… described by the artist as ‘grotesque yet tragic’. Photograph: Jane Hobson/REX/Shutterstock

The Barbican retrospective Brutal Beauty displays works from each of Dubuffet’s many enthusiasms, including butterfly-wing collage (the stuff of kitsch tea trays) and “texturology” (a series of beige-spattered panels that look like kitchen flooring or tasteful tweed). What is constant is the battle with paint, the feeling that Dubuffet has got it down on the ground and is breaking its arm. He would mix liquids that repelled each other, such as oil paint and enamel, producing a blotchy, pock-marked surface that, when used for flesh, can appear as distressing as the result of a traffic accident or as perversely enticing and luscious as decay.

The most successful of such works here is The Extravagant One, in which the bubbling beige and purple paint becomes big, frilly sleeves the same colour as her shrunken, helpless arms and comically bewildered face. (Oddly for a cheerleader for madness and violence, Dubuffet produced many other endearing creatures, among which, in the exhibition, are a painting of a goofy-looking cow and a sculpture of a tiny, astonished man, with open mouth and dazzled eyes.) One wonders, however, if Dubuffet hasn’t substituted a mere physical clash of media for the artist’s eternal struggle to subdue paint to the expression of a vision or idea.

Indeed, Dubuffet called for an art that was not tainted by culture or theory. However, he did not mean for the spectator to approach his work in an intellectual state of nature. Like any French mandarin, he wrote and lectured, widely disseminating his non-idea ideas and, as the critic Harold Rosenberg mischievously said, reducing “the risk that [the viewer] will merely respond to what he sees”.

Dubuffet’s next style was one of red, blue and black lines on a white background, sometimes as sculpture, scribbles made three-dimensional. He called it L’Hourloupe, suggesting the doom-laden “hour of the wolf”, and described its manifestations as grotesque, yet tragic. But the pieces on show don’t live up to this gloomy billing. Wriggling and writhing, the forms in his abstract paintings practically jump off the wall. And when the style is used in sculpture, the result is a lively assemblage of tricolour human-size characters out for a good time. With startled or rapacious expressions, ruffled thighs, corrugated limbs, accompanied by a deconstructed dog, they are a welcome eruption of high spirits after so many rooms of dust and detritus. The style would occupy Dubuffet throughout the 60s, preserving its zeitgeist in the material of the decade – plastic.

The show includes many items from Dubuffet’s art brut collection. The most touching are the brightly coloured, obsessively detailed diagrams, symmetrical on not just one but two axes, like the bottom of an enormous kaleidoscope. Were the artists seeking the order and certainty that did not exist in their minds or their world? That is only one of the questions inspired by a provocative show that challenges our notions of more than art.

