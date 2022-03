Year, record: 16th, 229-177. Best postseason finish: Division 4 state semifinals in 2018. Most memorable win: There are two. The first one is from 2018 when Johnny Kamrath made a free throw with a second to play to beat Mineral Point and advance to the state tournament. The second one would be when Pardeeville beat Montello (this year). What made it special was the 37 points Derek Lindert scored that put him at 2,000 points for his career.

PARDEEVILLE, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO