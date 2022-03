If Islam Makhachev does fight for the UFC lightweight title next, it appears he’ll do so as a massive betting favorite. Following his first-round rout of Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49, Makhachev opened as more than a 4-to-1 favorite to defeat UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a potential showdown between two of the best talents at 155 pounds. Internet bookmaker BetOnline set the opening line behind Makhachev at -415 odds, while Oliveira was introduced as a +345 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet on Oliveira would pay out $345 if the hypothetical fight took place and the Brazilian champion was able to defeat Makhachev.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO