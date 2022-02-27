Oregon Symphony will return with concert celebrating acclaimed composer's birthday

Features works from John Williams, who composed scores for 'Star Wars' and dozens of other high-profile movies

The Oregon Symphony will return to George Fox University's Bauman Auditorium for the first time in two years.

The symphony, entering its 34th year performing at GFU, will stage a performance celebrating the decorated film and concert composer John Williams' 90th birthday at 7 p.m. March 18 as part of its Pops series. Led by the symphony's principal pops conductor Jeff Tyzik, the concert will feature many of Williams' greatest scores, including those from "Star Wars," "Jurassic Park" and "Jaws."

With a career stretching 50 years, Williams is the Academy Awards' most-nominated living person and its second-most nominated person ever, boasting five Oscars and 50 Oscar nominations. Additionally, he has garnered seven British Academy Awards, 22 Grammys, four Golden Globes, five Emmys and many gold and platinum albums. He has been the music director for more than 100 films.

He worked closely with Steven Spielberg for 40 years, collaborating on highly regarded films such as "Schindler's List,"" E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," four "Indiana Jone"s films, "Saving Private Ryan," "Amistad," "Munich," "Hook", "Catch Me If You Can," "Minority Report," "A.I: Artificial Intelligence," "Empire of the Sun," "The Adventures of Tintin", "War Horse" and, most recently, the 2016 movie "The BFG."

He has also worked with directing giants such as Alfred Hitchcock, William Wyler and Robert Alman.

On the concert front, Williams served as the music director and laureate of the Boston Pops Orchestra and maintained connections with other world-renowned orchestras, such the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Williams has composed many concert pieces, including two symphonies and several concertos for flute, violin, clarinet, viola, oboe and tuba.

Beginning on March 11, the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce will make public a select number of free tickets.

This is the first concert the Oregon Symphony has hosted at GFU in two years. The university's 2021 concert was canceled, along with all the symphony's other concerts, due to the pandemic.

To attend, patrons of all ages must provide proof of full vaccination, a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the performance start time or a negative COVID-19 antigen test within 72 of the performance start time. Face coverings will be required at all times.

More details about patron safety requirements can be found at orsymphony.org/safety.

