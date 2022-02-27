ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can a Lawyer Help You with a California Car Accident Claim?

By Martin Gasparian
legalexaminer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInjured victims of a motor vehicle crash suffer physically, mentally, and financially. California law affords you the right to be compensated for these damages caused by another’s careless driving. Read below how personal injury lawyers help injured people file, pursue, and navigate the many facets of motor vehicle wreck...

socal.legalexaminer.com

The Independent

Tragic final text from California family who died of hyperthermia on hiking trail revealed: ‘Can you help us’

New details about the final moments before a family died of hyperthermia and dehydration on a remote hiking trail in California’s Sierra National Forest last fall have been revealed in their phone records. Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter Aurelia Miju Chung-Gerrish and their dog Oski were found dead on 18 August, three days after they set out for an eight-mile trek on the Hite Cove trail under harsh sun with the temperature reaching up to 109F (42C). There was no cellphone reception where the family was discovered, but the FBI spent months poring over their cell records for...
Rock Hill Herald

Woman learning to ride motorcycle flies off parking garage to death, California cops say

A woman learning to ride a motorcycle from friends doing stunts died in a three-story plunge off a Southern California parking garage, authorities told news sources. The woman’s motorcycle hit a low wall atop the Santa Clarita structure, throwing her off the building to her death Monday, Feb. 7, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Independent

Basketball legend Gene Ransom shot and killed in ‘road rage’ incident on California highway

Basketball legend Gene Ransom has been shot dead in a suspected road rage incident along a California highway, according to his family.The 65-year-old, who is recognised as one of the greatest point guards in California basketball history, was found dead at the wheel of his car on Interstate 880 on Friday evening.California Highway Patrol (CHP) said officers arrested Juan Angel Garcia, 25, on suspicion of his murder at around 10am on Saturday morning. Officials have not publicly released the identity of the victim but friends and family confirmed to KPIX that it was the hall of famer and revealed that...
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
KTLA

Racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, lawsuit alleges

Warning: This story quotes several racist slurs allegedly directed at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, according to a lawsuit filed against the company. The N-word and other racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, delivered not just by fellow employees but also by managers and supervisors. So says California’s […]
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Rioter Brags About IQ Before Asking Judge if He Can Fight Prison Guards

An alleged Capitol rioter boasted about his IQ in court Thursday before immediately undermining his point by asking a judge for permission to fight his prison guards, according to a report from the courthouse. Josiah Kenyon, 34, is accused of storming the Capitol while dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas and assaulting police officers with a table leg that had a nail sticking out of it. According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Kenyon appeared in court Thursday and indicated to the judge that he wanted to say something. Judge Carl Nichols reportedly advised Kenyon to run his statement by his attorney first, but Kenyon responded: “I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss.” According to Cheney, Kenyon then said he wanted the judge to acknowledge that was allowed to defend himself if he was assaulted by prison guards. Nichols reportedly refused to rule one way or the other, to which Kenyon is said to have replied: “Okey-doke.”
NBC San Diego

Multimillionaire Admits to Killing Wife in Newport Beach Home

A multimillionaire who jumped bail while awaiting trial for killing his wife in their Newport Beach home a decade ago pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. In the negotiated plea deal with prosecutors, Peter Chadwick, 57, waived all his...
Gwinnett Daily Post

Officials identify father who killed 3 of his kids and an adult before killing himself at a Sacramento church

The man who fatally shot three of his children and another adult at a Sacramento church Monday night before killing himself has been identified as 39-year-old David Mora Rojas, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's office. His three daughters have been identified as 9-year-old Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 10-year-old Samantha Mora...
