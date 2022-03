The new Sunmerry Bakery Cafe in Garden Grove will celebrate its grand opening this weekend with loads of deals. On Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6, beginning at 10 a.m., the first 200 customers can buy up to six breads for only $1 each. Customers will also be able to get buy-one-get-one drinks. Exclusive VIP cards, which are good for a 10% discount for the entire year of 2022, will be given to the first 300 customers. A taro long cake will be presented to anyone who spends more than $50.

GARDEN GROVE, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO