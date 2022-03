Local public schools are going mask optional on buses due to new federal guidelines. The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. and the Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp. are no longer requiring masks for students and staff on their school buses. For BCSC, this went into effect Monday, with the announcement made at about 10:15 a.m. For Flat Rock, the change goes into effect today, said Superintendent Shawn Price.

FLAT ROCK, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO