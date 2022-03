Watch: Scott Disick Is "Getting Back Out There" and Dating. On Thursday, Feb. 24, Scott Disick stepped out to dinner with Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone at Nobu Malibu, prompting us to do a double take to see if our fav shows just got a crossover episode. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was bundled in a black North Face jacket that matched the rest of his monochromatic outfit. Meanwhile, his dinner companion looked chic in a beige-colored dress and coordinating Bottega Veneta handbag. The two were also joined by influencer Sergio Farias.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO