INDIANAPOLIS — Several employees from local companies have been named to the Indiana Latino Leadership Circle. The Indiana Latino Leadership Circle is a two-year commitment to bring talented, professional Latinos front and center. Through one-on-one mentoring, networking, leadership development opportunities, and think tank sessions based on issues of importance, the emerging leaders connect with established and influential leaders as well as learn valuable skills and tools that will focus on their own empowerment.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO