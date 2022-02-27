Pnacek becomes Comets' all-time leading scorer

Coleman's Katelyn Pnacek poses with a commemorative sign after reaching the 1,000-point mark for her career in Thursday's win over Breckenridge, Jan. 27, 2022. Pnacek scored 28 points on Saturday to become the all-time leading scorers in school history. (photo courtesy of Nick Katzinger)

Coleman kept its conference title hopes alive, and Katelyn Pnacek set a school career scoring record on Saturday, as the Comets beat Vestaburg 63-50 in Mid-State Activities Conference girls’ basketball.

The Comets (16-4 overall, 15-2 MSAC) need Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart to beat St. Charles on Monday in order to earn a share of the conference championship with the Bulldogs. Pnacek, meanwhile, had 28 points Saturday to give her a school-record 1,174 for her career.

“We started out strong tonight. Everything was working how we planned it,” said Coleman coach Nick Katzinger. “In the second quarter, we got away from attacking Vestaburg defensively, and they made a little run. We have to learn from the mistakes we made tonight, because we have to turn around and play them again on Wednesday in districts.

“We still have a chance to share the MSAC conference title,” Katzinger added. “We are all Irish fans (on Monday).”

Coleman got out to a 20-10 lead on Saturday before the Wolverines cut it to 33-25 by halftime. Both teams scored 12 points in the third quarter to make it 45-37, and then the Comets outscored Vestaburg 18-13 in the fourth to pull away.

Amber Nehrig had nine points, five rebounds, six steals, and three assists for Coleman, while Maddy Miller had nine points, four assists, and four steals, Pnacek had 11 rebounds and six blocks, Havahna DeJongh chipped in five boards and three steals, and Lexus Baker added three assists and three steals.

The Comets will head to Vestaburg to face the Wolverines in a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal on Wednesday.