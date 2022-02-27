ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, MI

Pnacek becomes Comets' all-time leading scorer

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wP9xG_0eQRS9ru00
Coleman's Katelyn Pnacek poses with a commemorative sign after reaching the 1,000-point mark for her career in Thursday's win over Breckenridge, Jan. 27, 2022. Pnacek scored 28 points on Saturday to become the all-time leading scorers in school history. (photo courtesy of Nick Katzinger)

Coleman kept its conference title hopes alive, and Katelyn Pnacek set a school career scoring record on Saturday, as the Comets beat Vestaburg 63-50 in Mid-State Activities Conference girls’ basketball.

The Comets (16-4 overall, 15-2 MSAC) need Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart to beat St. Charles on Monday in order to earn a share of the conference championship with the Bulldogs. Pnacek, meanwhile, had 28 points Saturday to give her a school-record 1,174 for her career.

“We started out strong tonight. Everything was working how we planned it,” said Coleman coach Nick Katzinger. “In the second quarter, we got away from attacking Vestaburg defensively, and they made a little run. We have to learn from the mistakes we made tonight, because we have to turn around and play them again on Wednesday in districts.

“We still have a chance to share the MSAC conference title,” Katzinger added. “We are all Irish fans (on Monday).”

Coleman got out to a 20-10 lead on Saturday before the Wolverines cut it to 33-25 by halftime. Both teams scored 12 points in the third quarter to make it 45-37, and then the Comets outscored Vestaburg 18-13 in the fourth to pull away.

Amber Nehrig had nine points, five rebounds, six steals, and three assists for Coleman, while Maddy Miller had nine points, four assists, and four steals, Pnacek had 11 rebounds and six blocks, Havahna DeJongh chipped in five boards and three steals, and Lexus Baker added three assists and three steals.

The Comets will head to Vestaburg to face the Wolverines in a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Perfection: Freeland lights up Meridian, finishes 20-0 for 1st time in 40 years

Meridian boys' basketball coach Mitch Bohn just wanted to keep Freeland from shooting layups all night Tuesday. And that turned out to be just fine with the Falcons. Freeland drained 13 3-pointers, including seven by Josh Elliott, and pulled away in the second half to beat the visiting Mustangs 72-45 in front of a huge bipartisan crowd - giving FHS its first 20-0 regular-season record in 40 years. As has been recently documented, Bohn was a junior on the Falcons' 1982 team which last finished with a perfect record.
FREELAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Freeland pompon team wins state championship

Freeland's pompon team recently won a Mid American Pompon state championship at Eastern Michigan University, performing a routine that the Falcons initially introduced in mid-December. "As a senior, I couldn't have asked for a better team and a better season. This has truly been a dream come true," said Freeland's Anna Armstrong.
FREELAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Coleman girls claim 1st championship in 28 years

No one was rooting harder for Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart on Monday night than Coleman's girls' basketball team. And, while they're typically rivals on the field of play, the Irish did the Comets a huge favor this time around, knocking off St. Charles 48-46 to give Coleman a share of the Mid-State Activities Conference championship - the Comets' first conference title since 1994 and only the second in program history.
COLEMAN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coleman, MI
Sports
City
Coleman, MI
City
Vestaburg, MI
City
Breckenridge, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
Local
Michigan Basketball
Midland Daily News

Irony aplenty as Freeland grad Bohn's Mustangs take on 19-0 Falcons

Back in 1982, a teenager by the name of Mitch Bohn helped Freeland's boys' basketball team finish with an unblemished 20-0 regular-season record. Forty years later, the only thing standing between the Falcons and another perfect record is a team coached by none other than one Mitch Bohn. Ah, the irony. ... Or perhaps it's merely coincidence. Whatever the case, Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. matchup between the Falcons and Bohn's Meridian Mustangs at Freeland's gym is one heck of an intriguing showdown.
FREELAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msac#Irish#Wolverines#Lexus#Comets
Midland Daily News

Midland's Coleman named ACC Freshman of the Week

Midland native Ellie Coleman has been named ACC Women's Tennis Freshman of the Week, the conference announced recently. Coleman, a freshman at 14th-ranked Duke University, went 3-1 in dual match play over the weekend, including victories over Louisville and Notre Dame to open ACC play.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Prep scoring leaders (through March 1)

(Minimum 8.0 ppg average, minimum 14 games played)   GIRLS Name, School                                       Points            Games           Average Katelyn Pnaeck, Coleman                       380                  20                   19.0 Caitlyn Dickerson, CBA                         360                 19                    18.9 Alexa Kolnitys, Dow                              369                 20                    18.5
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Daily News

Meet your local state-qualifying wrestlers

AIDAN WARDELL, DOW HIGH SENIOR *Qualified for Division 1 state final at 189 pounds Career Highlights: Three-time regional and state qualifier; finished third in state at 189 pounds in 2021, seventh in state at 171 pounds in 2020; Saginaw Valley League individual champion, SVL Wrestler of the Year, and regional champion in 2022
WWE
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
150
Followers
160
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy