On a spring day in 1958, Philip Johnson had Frank Lloyd Wright over for a cocktail party at his famous glass house in New Canaan, Conn. A photographer later recalled the meeting of the two great 20th century architects. Apparently, in the middle of lecturing the other guests on the history of architecture from caves to skyscrapers, Wright got up to refresh his glass of scotch and also took the liberty to move a sculpture from the center of the room over to the side.

