Inside California Politics: Rep. Garamendi discusses Biden’s response to Russia, Ukraine

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Strong condemnation came in from both sides of the aisle as Russian forces continue their assault on Ukraine.

For more statewide political coverage, watch Inside California Politics every Sunday on FOX40 News.

Chair of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness Rep. John Garamendi joined Inside California Politics’ Frank Buckley to discuss the situation in Ukraine

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.