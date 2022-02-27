ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Inside California Politics: How will Russia, Ukraine impact California’s economy?

By Jordan Radach, Nikki Laurenzo
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcohm_0eQRPZS600

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is also expected to impact prices across the Golden State.

For more statewide political coverage, watch Inside California Politics every Sunday on FOX40 News.

Economist Chris Thornberg joined Inside California Politics’ Nikki Laurenzo to discuss what the future looks like.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

California lawmakers seek to divest Russian investments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bipartisan group of California lawmakers said Monday they plan to file legislation to get rid of all of the state’s Russian investments after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, a Democrat, said the bill would call on all state agencies to “divest from any and all Russian […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Oil prices surge to $110 a barrel as Russia batters Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil prices kept surging Wednesday and topped $110 per barrel as Russia’s war continues against Ukraine, but stocks and other markets were showing less fear than a day earlier. The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher in early trading, while Treasury yields jumped to recover a sliver of their steep losses from the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX40

Newsom proposes state sanctions on Russia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter Tuesday to the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, California State Teachers’ Retirement System and the University of California retirement system in efforts to cut off $1.5 billion related to Russian financial markets. If the agencies follow suit with Newsom’s request, funds would stop money from […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
FOX40

US sees Putin nuke threat as posturing

Russia has said it deployed extra personnel to its nuclear forces, but President Joe Biden tellintold Americans on Monday they should not fear nuclear war, a posture that experts say may help avoid a dangerous escalation of rhetoric.
POLITICS
FOX40

State of the Union by the numbers

(STACKER) — On March 1, 2022, against the backdrop of Putin’s premeditated and unprovoked war on the sovereign state of Ukraine and democracy at large, President Joe Biden gave his inaugural State of the Union address. Stacker compiled a list of notable numbers from Biden’s speech, addressing everything from a reckoning for the Russian oligarchy to […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Economy#Fox40 News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

State of the Union: Amid disputes, common cause for Ukraine

They have argued viciously in Congress over just about everything: Whether the Capitol insurrection should be investigated or brushed aside. If the president’s choice for the Supreme Court should be limited to the first Black woman. Even over whether or not to wear masks in the Capitol building.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX40

FOX40

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy