Michael Morpurgo: ‘Shirley must have begun the reading lives of so many millions’. British children’s author of War Horse, Why the Whales Came and Private Peaceful. We have all grown up with the stories and drawings of Shirley Hughes deep inside us. We’ve enjoyed them for ourselves, with our children, with our grandchildren. Shirley must have begun the reading lives of so many millions. That moment when you’ve read a book like Alfie and sit back and think that was wonderful, tell me another. Thank you Shirley from all of us, the children of today and children of yesterday.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO