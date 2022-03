Rafael Nadal's 2022 has started in an incredible way and is proceeding very well. The Spanish champion was returning from a long foot injury but no one believed in such a path. Rafa has not only returned but is unbeaten in the first two months of the year where he won the Melbourne Summer Set, last weekend he won the ATP tournament in Acapulco and above all he took home the Australian Open 2022.

TENNIS ・ 3 HOURS AGO