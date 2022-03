Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Transformers duo Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing a movie about iconic escape artist and illusionist Harry Houdini for Paramount. Plot details are being kept under wraps on the untitled development project but we understand it will be set of its time in the early 20th Century and have a Sherlock Holmes tone, dealing as it does with a human superhero type. Script is being written by Neil Weidener and Gavin James who are also working with the studio on Jerry Bruckheimer’s Beyblade project we revealed last week. Houdini (born Erik Weisz) was...

MOVIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO