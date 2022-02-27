ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Smithsonian researcher finds new midge species, rare mosquito larvae from the Flathead

By JOHN MCLAUGHLIN
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

As millions pour every year into the Crown of the Continent — outfitted perhaps for any variety of Montanan adventure — one retired biochemist equipped with little more than a sharp putty-knife has been carving out tiny, 46 million-year-old flies from the shaley banks of the Flathead River.

Dale Greenwalt has been collecting these ancient insects from the Flathead’s Middle Fork as a resident research associate with the Smithsonian Institution during a few weeks each summer for the past 15 years.

Despite the glut of tourists, he and scant crew have been left to relative solitude, much like the tens of thousands of fossils — including elegantly preserved caddisflies, beetles, wasps and others — he so far collected from the river’s edges to laboriously catalog for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.

Permitted by the Forest Service, he has now helped catalog a conservative 20,000 fossilized insects from the Middle Fork, starting from humble volunteer beginnings labeling boxes.

“The first project they gave me was to put tiny adhesive labels on 33,000 white specimen boxes,” Greenwalt said of his post-retirement venture. “That’s the kind of project most of the volunteers get, and I did that for a year.

“But then, I asked them for something a little more interesting,” he said.

And Greenwalt got it.

Best known for his ties to a rare fossilized mosquito found engorged with ancient blood, likely from a bird of the Middle Eocene those many millions of years ago, he and a research partner this year published several new midge species and one delicate mosquito larvae — an even rarer find.

“In fact, we’ve found seven or eight fossils of blood-engorged mosquitos now,” Greenwalt remarked of the Northwest Montana collection.

“It’s the only place in the world where these fossils exist,” he said. “It’s a very unique place.”

The ancient blood-swollen mosquito — the DNA long ago degraded beyond use — spurred headlines a decade ago.

The mosquito was actually found among specimen of Middle Fork shale stored in the basement of a Whitefish couple’s home, put there by their son and local researcher Kurt Constenius.

Greenwalt drew his post-retirement research influence from Constenius, whose family actually donated the shale specimen to the Smithsonian among nearly 1,000 pieces lovingly protected at the family home for nearly a quarter-century.

“Just by serendipity, when I retired, my wife and I decided to have a cabin built not very far away from the confluence of the North and Middle forks,” Greenwalt said of his initial findings of Constenius’ then-obscure work along the Middle Fork.

“Kurt Constenius and his family were very, very helpful,” he said. “They told me where to go. The fossils are difficult to find, but once you figure out where they are, there’s just an enumerable, infinite number of specimens available.”

Tourists laud the region for its rugged, glacially carved beauty.

Scientists laud its worldly unique ability to help record natural history through some of the rarest, most delicate of olden insects: tiny winged flies in their respective pupal and larval stages.

To date, Greenwalt and his research partners overall have published and named about 100 ancient insect species from within the bounds of Flathead National Forest.

Several sites, however, lie on the Glacier National Park-side of the Middle Fork, though Forest Service jurisdiction there extends to the high water mark, just high enough to recover fossils during late-summer low waters.

Greenwalt gets the specimen from a fossiliferous band of shale exposed along the river’s edges known as the Coal Creek Member of the Kishenehn Formation.

New discoveries and old, the shale and the creatures within it ultimately tell scientists the story of a tropical Montana, much like Florida is today, Greenwalt said.

“You want to kind of concentrate on the new species that are of particular scientific importance,” he said.

“The whole reason we’re collecting in the first place is to study the climate and the ecology that existed 46 million years ago, and of course, to study the evolution of the insects themselves,” Greenwalt said.

During Eocene times, spanning from roughly 56 million to 34 million years ago, odd- and even-toed ungulates like horses and deer, respectively, appear — as do the first recorded fully marine mammals, such as whales, dolphins and dugongs.

Evident in modern times as strips of exposed shale along the Middle Fork northward into Canada, the formation’s treasures are among the rarest in the world — procuring some of the most telling of ancient insect species: the tiny ones.

“Most of us, when we think of insects, we think of butterflies and grasshoppers and things like that — pretty big organisms,” Greenwalt said. “But 99% of all insects are really tiny, no-see-um kind of insects.

“Most of the fossils are only 2, 3 or 4 millimeters in length,” he added, noting that despite their size: “It gives us a very important window to the insects that existed back then that aren’t available other places.”

The window views a large, very shallow lake laden with algae where the insects perished.

Greenwalt said the lake, created by a fault, stretched perhaps some 100 miles into Canada during a wet season but likely became a collection of shallow potholes during a dry season.

“[These flies] had the bad luck to fly over or be blown over the surface of the lake,” Greenwalt said, also noting that the water itself did little to preserve the tiny creatures.

“But at that particular time, the surface of the water was covered by an algal bloom, a green slime kind of thing, and they got stuck in that,” Greenwalt said.

“The algae continued to grow and enveloped these insects, and helped preserve them,” he said. “That’s why they’re so beautifully preserved.”

Reporter John McLaughlin can be reached at 758-4439 or jmclaughlin@dailyinterlake.com

Dale Greenwalt has been coming to Northwest Montana for the past 15 years to recover ancient insects fossilized in the banks of the Middle Fork of the Flathead. (Photo courtesy of Dale Greenwalt)

Comments / 0

Related
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

New native plant species discovered

COLUMBUS — The number of native plant species in Ohio grew by five in 2021. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Natural Area and Preserves (DNAP) stated via a news release, the agencies “had great success locating the state’s rarest plants last year.”. “Rare...
OHIO STATE
Good News Network

Bird Scientists Need Some Help Finding Species – They’re Turning to Birdwatchers

A metaphorical wanted poster has been pinned to the wall of the eBird app as conservationists hope birders can help find 10 majestic bird species lost to science. Called The Search for Lost Birds, it’s a partnership between Re:wild, American Bird Conservation, BirdLife International, and the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology and their eBird app which has more than 700,000 users worldwide.
WILDLIFE
marketplace.org

Cactus poachers are picking the Texas desert clean of rare species

Michael Eason sat at his desk scrolling through cactus listings on eBay. Eason — a botanist in Alpine, Texas — was looking for something called the Ariocarpus fissuratus. Squat, furrowed and fleeced with a halo of white fuzz, this rare plant is found in West Texas’ Big Bend region. But for the right price, buyers can get one anywhere in the world.
Nature.com

Long horns protect Hestina japonica butterfly larvae from their natural enemies

Animals sometimes have prominent projections on or near their heads serving diverse functions such as male combat, mate attraction, digging, capturing prey, sensing or defence against predators. Some butterfly larvae possess a pair of long frontal projections; however, the function of those projections is not well known. Hestina japonica butterfly larvae have a pair of long hard projections on their heads (i.e., horns). Here we hypothesized that they use these horns to protect themselves from natural enemies (i.e., predators and parasitoids). Field surveys revealed that the primary natural enemies of H. japonica larvae were Polistes wasps. Cage experiments revealed that larvae with horns intact and larvae with horns removed and fitted with horns of other individuals succeeded in defending themselves against attacks of Polistes wasps significantly more often than larvae with horns removed. We discuss that the horns counter the paper wasps' hunting strategy of first biting the larvae's 'necks' and note that horns evolved repeatedly only within the Nymphalidae in a phylogeny of the Lepidoptera. This is the first demonstration that arthropods use head projections for physical defence against predators.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Daily Inter Lake

Wildlife officials survey for snapping turtles, bullfrogs

State invasive species specialists will take a second official look-see this summer for nonnative snapping turtles and other herptiles in the Flathead. Fish Wildlife and Parks, and the Montana Conservation Corps partnered in late 2020 to begin tackling reports of snapping turtles and on-going concerns with bullfrogs in western Montana, according to a recent report on subsequent survey and remediation efforts. The partnership formed a five-person crew in 2021 with grant funding to survey and map FWP’s Regions 1 and 2 for the animals, including another turtle type — the pond slider. Dubbed the “MCC Herptile Crew,” the group also executed control measures...
KALISPELL, MT
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Larvae#Insect#Flathead#Shaley#The Forest Service#The Middle Fork
Daily Inter Lake

Officials say hunting wolves from aircraft prohibited

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Despite a recent interpretation of Montana state law that aerial hunting of wolves is not prohibited, doing so runs afoul of federal law. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks argued in state District Court recently that state law does not prohibit aerial hunting of wolves. FWP's arguments came as legal justification for the agency removing language from the state's wolf regulations that had stated hunting wolves from aircraft was barred. The agency says that inclusion of that language in the regulations for a decade was an error. In response to media reporting on the case, a number of readers...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Two cases of brucellosis found in Montana cows

Two cows from Gallatin and Madison counties have tested positive for brucellosis in the last two months, but the Montana Department of Livestock said it does not believe the cases represent an increased risk of an outbreak. The department reported the first positive case on Jan. 5 and the second on Feb. 22. Both infected cows have since been killed, and epidemiological investigations are underway. “These two cases are not related epidemiologically,” said state veterinarian Dr. Marty Zaluski. “We have averaged about one case per year since 2010, so the time proximity of the two cases this year does not represent an...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

It’s time to get proactive about forest management

The debate over the future of our forests continues. The Biden Administration recently released a plan to increase active forest management, but an environmental coalition has launched an effort to preserve mature forests through strict land-use designations and logging bans to aid carbon sequestration. While healthy forests sequester carbon, mismanaged forests have a heightened risk of catastrophic wildfire, which releases carbon. Last summer, fires in the West released 130 million tons of carbon dioxide, and carbon-offset forest projects, including some by Microsoft and BP, were destroyed in wildfires. The challenge is to manage for healthy forests that sequester carbon and...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Inter Lake

Teck opens third B.C. water treatment plant

British Columbia-based Teck Resources Ltd. announced Friday that a third water treatment plant is operational for the coal giant to treat selenium in the upper Fording River of Canada. The new facility has a daily capacity of treating up to about 5.3 million gallons of water. The company said its water treatment operations remove some 95% of selenium and nitrate from waters treated in the Elk Valley. It drains into Montana’s Kootenai River and Lake Koocanusa, where Montana recently implemented new and now-contested standards for selenium discharges caused by coal mining. With a fourth plant in the works, the company so far operates...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Audubon presentation features naturalist Denny Olson

Flathead Audubon’s next monthly meeting will feature conservation educator Denny Olson at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the Gateway Community Center’s Community Room, or via Zoom. Email info@flatheadaudubon.org for information on how to join the group. Birds have often been described in disparaging terms as incapable of anything but instinctive behaviors, and having tiny brains with limited learning capacity. Bird brains are smaller, but mostly because of the weight limit demands of flight. Even though bird brain parts are arranged differently, they operate at many times the speed of humans, have complex language-learning capabilities, show memories that dwarf humans’, and...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Sun Road, Polebridge reservations go quickly

Glacier National Park’s vehicle reservations for the North Fork entrance and Going-to-the-Sun Road became available on Wednesday morning. The Polebridge entrance reservations went quickly — opening at 8 a.m. and selling out by 9 a.m., save for June 1 where one reservation was left. When the Hungry Horse News purchased a North Fork reservation for May 27 shortly after 8 a.m., the recreation.gov site said there were 30 available for that date. Going-to-the-Sun Road reservations were filling up more slowly, though the end of June when the Sun Road is usually open to Logan Pass, had booked solid by 9 a.m. Dates...
TRAVEL
Daily Inter Lake

Cub Scouts celebrate Winter Day

Nearly 40 Cub Scouts from around the Flathead Valley came together Feb. 19 to learn about the Montana ecosystem at Lone Pine State Park. Kids ages 5 to 11 spent the morning exploring the park with members of the AmeriCorps Volunteer program. Cub Scouts learned how small animals forage for food in the winter, discussed local predators and learned about some of the incredible abilities animals exhibit in order to camouflage and survive in the wilderness. “We encourage Scouts of all ages to get outdoors,” Keri Barr, Cubmaster of Pack 4923, Bigfork, said in a press release. “We believe they are...
BIGFORK, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Politically motivated Koocanusa standard has negative consequences

We have listened intently for over a year as State regulators imposed a new, very stringent site-specific water quality standard for selenium in Lake Koocanusa, while reassuring those who live here that this unusual action is both scientifically justified and in our best interests. As County Commissioners, we want to believe both assurances, but after a great deal of study and analysis the reality is, neither is valid. It is important for all Montanans to understand that the flaws in the Department of Environmental Quality's (DEQ) work would negatively impact Montana. Selenium is a natural, essential trace mineral in Montana...
MONTANA STATE
Cosmos

When is a new species not a new species?

When Gold Coast botanist Lui Weber went to visit his physiotherapist in 2017 for a sore back, he probably didn’t expect to be inducted into the annals of botanical history – but that’s exactly what happened. As reported by the ABC, Weber, while in his physio’s backyard, noticed an unusual tree that he didn’t recognise, with rough corky bark and slender waxy leaves.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Cell research on rare disease finds new link to inflammation

"How many people actually have this disease?" It's a potentially triggering question at a family BBQ. I had just finished explaining why I'd recently traveled to the U.S. to work on samples from patients with a rare disease called proteasome related autoinflammatory syndrome (PRAAS). None of my family had ever heard of this disease, which isn't surprising. There are less than one thousand patients diagnosed with PRAAS worldwide. So, why work on it?
SCIENCE
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
620
Followers
724
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy