Arkansas rallies for SEC Indoor title, Razorback 4x400 relay breaks collegiate record

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team looks to continue its winning streak as it takes on No. 25 Alabama at 6 p.m. Wednesday inside Coleman Coliseum. Texas A&M completed the season sweep over the Ole Miss Rebels with a 76-66 victory Saturday in Oxford to move to 18-11 (7-9 SEC) on the year. The Aggies opened the game on a 14-0 run and held the Rebels scoreless for the first 4:58 of the game. A&M shot 67.9% from the floor in the first half (19-of-28), which is the highest field goal percentage in a single half since the Aggies shot 70% (14-of-20) in the second half against Auburn on Feb. 18, 2017. Tyrece Radford led the team with a season-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and had a team-high seven rebounds. Boots has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games. Hassan Diarra added 13 points off the bench. The Queens, New York, native has scored in double figures in the last three games. Quenton Jackson registered 11 points, and has scored in double figures in 11-straight games.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO