Arkansas rallies for SEC Indoor title, Razorback 4x400 relay breaks collegiate record

By Shawn Price
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 3 Arkansas claimed an eighth consecutive SEC Indoor Championship and its 12th in program history by accumulating 53.5 points from the final three events at Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium on Saturday. The Razorbacks amassed 127.5 points to defeat No. 2 Florida, who totaled...

247Sports

How to Watch: No. 14 Arkansas vs. LSU channel, stream, game time

After picking up a big win over Kentucky on Saturday, the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks are back inside Bud Walton Arena to take on the LSU Tigers. This will be the 74th all-time meeting between the two programs and 30th in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks own a 39-34 lead in the all-time series, including a 21-8 record at home. Arkansas won their first matchup with LSU this season, 65-58 in Baton Rouge (La.) on Jan. 15.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
