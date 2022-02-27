Public Art Commission

KYIV/KHARKIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainians said on Wednesday they were battling on in the port of Kherson, the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, as air strikes and bombardment caused devastation in cities that Moscow's bogged down forces have failed to capture. After nearly a week, Russia...
The first primaries of the 2022 midterm election season took place in Texas on Tuesday, shaping the field for November’s general elections. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) predictably won their parties’ primaries for the gubernatorial nomination, while progressives saw a major win in the 35th Congressional District and Republican Hispanic women saw victories in South Texas.
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday during his State of the Union address the U.S. will close American skies to Russian flights. The move, which U.S. officials had been considering for several days, is part of the administration's efforts to isolate the country as it attacks Ukraine. The ban applies to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time for America to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live,” President Joe Biden’s White House declared Wednesday, outlining a strategy to allow people to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions. One highlight is...
Yachts owned by Russian billionaires are on the move as the U.S. and its allies seek to hunt down the assets of Russia's wealthiest in direct response to the invasion of Ukraine. The wealthiest Russian money – including Russian President Vladimir Putin's — has pushed to sea. Data...
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — With the exception of the upcoming Paralympics, Russian athletes were restricted from competing in more sporting events around the world on Wednesday. Sports including biathlon and table tennis were among those to join more than a dozen other Olympic sports in excluding competitors from...
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors on Wednesday will make opening statements in the first of what could be hundreds of criminal trials of people accused of joining the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters. Guy Reffitt, of Texas, is the first of...
Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and progressive favorite Jessica Cisneros are heading to a runoff in Texas's 28th Congressional District, The Associated Press projected, after neither of the leading candidates secured 50 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. The race's runoff status shows that Cuellar, the incumbent,...
