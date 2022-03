>Governor Wolf Expresses Support for Legalized Recreational Marijuana Use in PA. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The state's Law and Justice Committee has a scheduled public hearing Monday to discuss, among other items, legalized recreational marijuana use in the state. Last week, Governor Tom Wolf expressed his hope that the idea would come to pass before he leaves office later this year. But political watchdogs say that's not likely to happen as the General Assembly has competing bills to legalize marijuana, and in different ways. Marijuana legalization for recreational use been approved in 18 states and the District of Columbia - Pennsylvania would be the 19th.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO