ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

UK will need to go further with visas for Ukrainians, says Wales First Minister

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tlEW_0eQRGtEX00

Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford has said the UK will need to “go beyond” its current visa arrangements for those fleeing conflict in Ukraine.

Mr Drakeford seemingly criticised the Home Office over its announcement earlier this week that Ukrainians in the UK will be able to extend or switch their visas.

Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast: “There’s a slightly grudging spirit in the Home Office’s announcement, on simply talking about ‘concessions’ being made to people who are already here.

“As the position clarifies, we will need to go beyond that.

“It isn’t just the actions themselves, it’s the spirit in which they’re made that will be important to establish our reputation as a country which – in the face of these enormously disturbing events – is prepared to play our part in responding to those people who are at the very sharpest end of it all.”

Mr Drakeford said Wales aims to be a “nation of sanctuary”.

“We’ve tried to live that out in relation to Syrian refugees and refugees from Afghanistan,” he said via video from Carmarthen.

“And we will want to play our part again as the picture unfolds and as we work with other governments across the United Kingdom.

It's more than just services, it's about an attitude of mind... and that sense of reaching out and welcoming people whose needs are so enormous

“In practical terms it means doing everything we can to provide those practical things: accommodation, education (and) healthcare to people who come to resettle and remake their lives in Wales.

“But it’s more than just services, it’s about an attitude of mind… and that sense of reaching out and welcoming people whose needs are so enormous.”

It came after a furious war of words erupted between the Government and Labour over Britain’s treatment of people fleeing Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK is “of course” going to take refugees and pledged to help people “fleeing in fear of their lives”.

His comments come after Labour said the Government’s refusal to relax visa restrictions for those seeking sanctuary in the UK is “immoral” at a time when the country is under fire.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sturgeon promises medical supplies to Ukraine and urges PM to do more

Scotland will send half a million items of medical supplies to Ukraine to help those “fighting a battle for democracy and freedom” against the Russian invasion, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister visited an NHS Scotland distribution centre in North Lanarkshire on Wednesday to see the medical...
WORLD
Reuters

Bulgarian defence minister sacked over Ukraine rhetoric

SOFIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Monday fired Defence Minister Stefan Yanev for his reluctance to describe the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a war, reiterating that Sofia would speak in one voice with the European Union. Petkov said his centrist coalition government would ask...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Mark Drakeford
US News and World Report

Should Johnson Resign? UK Doesn't Need a Vacuum Right Now, Minister Says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain does not need a vacuum at the heart of government right now due to the gravity of the Ukraine crisis, a junior foreign minister said on Sunday when asked if Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign over lockdown parties. Johnson has received a police questionnaire as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government could revoke existing ‘golden’ visas given to oligarchs living in UK, says minister

Boris Johnson’s government could revoke so-called “golden visas” already issued to oligarchs and other wealthy foreign nationals living in the UK, a Home Office minister has said.Home secretary Priti Patel has shut down the Tier 1 visa system – which had offered British residency routes to those investing at least £2m – citing concerns over “dirty money”.But the government is facing calls to go further and “kick out” associates of Vladimir Putin’s government living in the UK under Tier 1 visas.Asked if the government would revoke some of the existing golden visas granted to the super-rich, security minister Damian Hinds told...
POLITICS
The Independent

All MSPs should call on UK Government to waive Ukrainian visa rules – Robertson

MSPs from all parties should call on the UK Government to waive visa requirements for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, Scotland’s Constitution Secretary has said.On Monday, Home Secretary Priti Patel refused to scrap rules that would allow people to come to the UK without the need for paperwork, saying it could have an impact on security.She went on to say that the scheme put in place, which would allow Ukrainians with immediate family members in the UK to come could help up to 100,000 people, but a shift on Tuesday would allow for parents, children over 18 and siblings to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Wales#Ukrainians#The Home Office#Bbc Breakfast#Syrian
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy