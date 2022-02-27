ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1883 season 2 premiere date hopes over on Paramount+

cartermatt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the big finale this weekend on Paramount+, do you want to know more in terms of an 1883 season 2 premiere date? What could the streaming service have planned at the moment?. The first thing that we should note is that this weekend’s finale is hardly the end...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

spoilertv.com

Barry - Season 3 - Premiere Date - First Look Promotional Photos + Press Release

The Emmy® winning dark comedy series BARRY, starring Emmy® winner Bill Hader, returns for its eight-episode third season SUNDAY, APRIL 24 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Alec Berg (HBO’s “Silicon Valley”) and Hader (“Saturday Night Live”) are co-creators, executive producers, directors and writers.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Bold and the BeautifulComings & Goings

Ever since supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk teased that a big, show-changing twist would soon hit Bold.& Beautiful, we’ve been borderline obsessed with figuring out what it might be. In fact, we’ve been so obsessed that we completely forgot he also hinted that the show would be doing something truly special to mark its 35th anniversary.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘Attack on Titan’ Episode 83 Release Date: Time, Streaming Info, ‘AOT’ Season 4, Episode 24 Premiere Date

Before we look to the future, let’s take a moment to visit the recent past. Last week, it was announced that the final season English Simuldubs of Attack on Titan are now available on both Funimation and Crunchyroll! But what about Hulu? Great question. If you look on Attack on Titan’s Hulu page, you’ll notice that many new episodes have a new dub option that’ll be available to stream beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Reveals Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 Premiere Date and New Trailer

Power Rangers fans have been wondering when Power Rangers Dino Fury would drop its second season, especially now that the series will stream Netflix. Today we finally learned when season 2 will premiere, and it's right around the corner! Hasbro revealed that Power Rangers Dino Fury will debut on Netflix on March 3rd, though they didn't say if the whole season will release all at once or if it still will be released in two halves like last season was. The show also got a snazzy new intro sequence and theme song, and you can check that out in the post below. You can also check out the new trailer in the video above.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Actor Lands Thrilling New Movie Role

Yellowstone actor Rob Kirkland has landed a thrilling new movie role, in the wake of Yellowstone's fourth season finale. According to Deadline, Kirkland will be starring opposite Nick Cassavetes (Prisoners of the Ghostland), Dajana Gudić (All-Star Weekend), Paul Johansson (SyFy's Van Helsing), and Lou Ferrigno Jr. (S.W.A.T.) in Dyad. The film is directed by directed by Patrick Flaherty from a script written by Will Hirschfeld. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 4 Spoilers Below.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Jason Momoa Goes With Zoë Kravitz's Boyfriend Channing Tatum to See 'The Batman'

It may be called The Batman, but Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum were there to see Catwoman. In an Instagram post shared on Monday, Momoa shared a snap of himself with the Magic Mike star as they geared up to see Zoë Kravitz star alongside Robert Pattinson in the highly anticipated reboot, directed by Matt Reeves.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

‘Transformers’ Producers Lorenzo Di Bonaventura & Mark Vahradian Working On Houdini Movie For Paramount

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Transformers duo Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing a movie about iconic escape artist and illusionist Harry Houdini for Paramount. Plot details are being kept under wraps on the untitled development project but we understand it will be set of its time in the early 20th Century and have a Sherlock Holmes tone, dealing as it does with a human superhero type. Script is being written by Neil Weidener and Gavin James who are also working with the studio on Jerry Bruckheimer’s Beyblade project we revealed last week. Houdini (born Erik Weisz) was...
MOVIES
Variety

Get Three Months of Starz and Amazon Music for Only $3 With This Limited-Time Deal

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon saw a slight increase in the price of a Prime subscription last month but members still get so many perks that the marginal uptick shouldn’t make much of a difference. The latest perk, exclusively for Prime members, is a limited-time deal that brings down the price of streaming platform Starz to only $0.99 per month. Starz would normally cost $7.99 a month, either on its independent website or through Prime Video Channels. Plus, the...
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Steven Piet: 5 Things To Know About Joey King’s Director Fiancé

Joey King revealed she secretly got engaged to Steven Piet a month ago! Find out all about her producer/director fiancé here!. Joey King is engaged to her adorable boyfriend Steven Piet! Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday (March 1), the star of The Kissing Booth franchise, 22, revealed Steven popped the question as they celebrated their third anniversary. “I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo album of the pair. “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”
RETAIL

