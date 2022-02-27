1883 season 2 premiere date hopes over on Paramount+

Power Rangers fans have been wondering when Power Rangers Dino Fury would drop its second season, especially now that the series will stream Netflix. Today we finally learned when season 2 will premiere, and it's right around the corner! Hasbro revealed that Power Rangers Dino Fury will debut on Netflix on March 3rd, though they didn't say if the whole season will release all at once or if it still will be released in two halves like last season was. The show also got a snazzy new intro sequence and theme song, and you can check that out in the post below. You can also check out the new trailer in the video above.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO