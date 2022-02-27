ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

2022 QUALIFYING HIGHLIGHTS // FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG

Motorsport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMega laps were laid in qualifying at...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

SX Global unveils plans for FIM Supercross World Championship Series

SX Global, the Australian company that recently earned the exclusive rights to manage and promote the FIM Supercross World Championship, today unveiled plans for the comprehensive global championship series. Featuring an independent team-ownership model, unprecedented financial support for teams and riders, expanded opportunities for global and local sponsors and innovations...
MOTORSPORTS
WISH-TV

IndyCar 2022 race recap: St. Pete Grand Prix

INDYCAR is BACK! On this episode Charlie and 'The Car Cuz' Josh Stiegman breakdown the first race of the 2022 season -- The St. Pete Grand Prix. Team Penske's second-year driver Scott McLaughlin conquered the street course for his first IndyCar victory. McLaughlin is a three-time Australian Super Car Champion and this is exactly what Roger Penske envisioned for Scotty Mac in the states. Discussions on each team and the top 15 finishers in the field at St. Pete are on the way. Enjoy!
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

TV ratings: Fontana, St. Petersburg

After the high-profile Daytona 500 and Busch Light Clash weekends, NASCAR Cup Series settled into its regular season schedule last weekend. Sunday’s afternoon’s Cup Series race from Fontana’s Auto Club Speedway on Fox averaged a 2.61 Nielsen rating and 4.57 million household viewers, per ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was down from the the 2.80/4.75m that watched last year’s follow-up to the Daytona 500 on Daytona’s road course, although that may have been boosted by curiosity about that first-time event. Last year’s Fontana race was wiped out by the pandemic; in 2020 it averaged 2.90/4.8m (all these races were on Fox). Cup Series audiences seem to be warming to the resturn of qualifying, also, with Saturday’s telecast on FS1 drawing a solid 0.43/700,000 viewers.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

If there were any lingering concerns that a World Rally Championship without Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier would lack any sparkle, then a pulsating Swedish event firmly put those doubts to bed. The WRC's new hybrid era kicked off with a blockbuster on the Monte Carlo Rally, thanks to Loeb versus Ogier providing a hard act for the championship's new guard to follow on what would be the first round since Rally GB 2006 without at least one of the Sebastiens.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Prix#Checkered Flag
Motorsport.com

Maloney quickest on first day of FIA F3 pre-season testing in Bahrain

The Barbadian rookie set a 1m47.614s during the afternoon session at the Bahrain International Circuit as the series geared up for its season opener in two weeks time. Fellow rookie William Alatalo finished second for Jenzer Motorsport, a tenth behind the leader, with Jak Crawford in third for 2021 drivers champions Prema.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Le Mans 24 Hours entry list announcement delayed

Publication of the full 62-car entry for the double-points round of the FIA World Endurance Championship on June 11-12 had been due on Monday, but race organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest has announced a delay for what it described as “administrative reasons”. It said in a...
FIFA
Motorsport.com

NASCAR Cup Series Fontana results: Larson wins

Larson snatched the lead back from Daniel Suarez in the final couple laps before holding off Austin Dillon and Erik Jones for the race win. Suarez ended up fourth. Larson's win was not without controversy, making contact with teammate Chase Elliott during the final portion of the race. Earlier, Tyler...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Power angered again by IndyCar’s lack of blue-flag rules

Currently the rule allows backmarkers to try and stave off the lead cars until they’re a lap down to the whole field, something that drew criticism, bewilderment exasperation from Power, Colton Herta and Romain Grosjean in Friday’s media conference. Following the opening round of the season in which...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy