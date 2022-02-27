2022 QUALIFYING HIGHLIGHTS // FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG

After the high-profile Daytona 500 and Busch Light Clash weekends, NASCAR Cup Series settled into its regular season schedule last weekend. Sunday’s afternoon’s Cup Series race from Fontana’s Auto Club Speedway on Fox averaged a 2.61 Nielsen rating and 4.57 million household viewers, per ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was down from the the 2.80/4.75m that watched last year’s follow-up to the Daytona 500 on Daytona’s road course, although that may have been boosted by curiosity about that first-time event. Last year’s Fontana race was wiped out by the pandemic; in 2020 it averaged 2.90/4.8m (all these races were on Fox). Cup Series audiences seem to be warming to the resturn of qualifying, also, with Saturday’s telecast on FS1 drawing a solid 0.43/700,000 viewers.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO