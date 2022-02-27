Kings' Harrison Barnes: Puts in 24 points in loss

Fox recorded 29 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-14 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 41 minutes during Monday's 131-110 victory over Oklahoma City. Fox led Sacramento in scoring in the victory, though he struggled from the charity stripe and converted only one three-pointer. The point guard also tied his season high with 10 dimes, marking the second consecutive game in which he has reached that mark. Fox's assist numbers have been up since Tyrese Haliburton was traded to Indiana -- the former is averaging 6.7 dimes in six contests over that stretch as opposed to 5.1 assists per game prior to the trade. He has also scored at least 20 points in each of his past eight contests, making Fox a strong fantasy contributor after a relatively slow start to the campaign.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO