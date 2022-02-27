ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Harrison Barnes: Puts in 24 points in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Barnes accumulated 24 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes during...

www.cbssports.com

KESQ

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven Adams delivered a length-of-the-court pass to Morant, who knocked down a buzzer-beater from the left baseline for a 68-58 halftime lead. Morant added 13 consecutive points during the fourth quarter to break the game open, following up a career-best 46 points in a win Saturday at Chicago by connecting on 22 of 30 from the field. He hit all four 3-point tries as Memphis won its second straight.
NBA
Dallas News

Birthday slam: Luka Doncic’s thunderous dunk highlights Mavs’ win over LeBron James, Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic made two wishes for his 23rd birthday: To “jump more” and for the Mavericks to keep winning. In the Mavericks’ 109-104 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, one day after turning 23, Doncic highlighted Dallas’ dominant first half with the first putback dunk of his career: An explosive, one-handed slam over the 6-10 All-Star Dwight Howard that sent his teammates into a frenzy of disbelief.
NBA
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Kings' Jeremy Lamb: Puts up 12 points off bench

Lamb provided 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Kings' 115-110 loss to the Nuggets. Since recovering from the ankle injury that hobbled him heading into the All-Star break, Lamb has returned with two quality games in a row off the Sacramento bench. The 29-year-old could have more upside as a scorer after connecting on only two of his seven attempts from downtown over the past two contests, but his playing time is still likely to be somewhat volatile while he's competing with the likes of Justin Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Davion Mitchell and Maurice Harkless for playing time in any given game.
NBA
ABC10

Fox's 29 points, 10 assists lead Kings past Thunder, 131-110

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110. Trey Lyles scored 24 points, Harrison Barnes scored 23 and Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings. Sacramento snapped a four-game losing streak.
NBA
NBA

