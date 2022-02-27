ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Killing Eve is Killing it!... The sensational rise of Jodie Comer

By Bang Showbiz
dailypostathenian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe started off as a kidnapped hostage and now she’s a...

www.dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

'Killing Eve': Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer on Why It Was Time to Say Goodbye After Four Seasons (Exclusive)

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are getting ready to say goodbye to Killing Eve, BBC America's award-winning drama that's only weeks away from launching its final episodes. "We just felt like it was the time for the characters to come to their ultimate growth," Oh told ET's Matt Cohen over Zoom on Feb. 8. "I mean, it's a tricky dynamic that was set up four years ago in the first episode -- that there is a certain kind of cat and mouse to it and dramaturgically it's actually really hard to sustain. So we've done our best and I think, at this time, we both felt like it's OK. We're ready to try our best to resolve this unresolvable relationship so I think that's really what it was."
TV SERIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

‘Killing Eve’ has been ‘tremendous gift’ for stars Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh

‘Killing Eve” wasn’t just a noteworthy entry on its stars’ resumes. It was a project that changed their approaches to acting and life. “I really had to shed a skin with her,” says Jodie Comer, who plays the assassin Villanelle. “I was extremely self-conscious coming into this process, and there was something about playing her that I had to get rid of. I had to be a little fearless, and that is definitely filtered through my own life.”
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Killing Eve' Season 4: Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer Continue Enthrall as Cat-and-Mouse Chase Nears Epic Conclusion (Review)

When Killing Eve first premiered back in 2018, the BBC America series, based on Luke Jennings' Codename Villanelle novels, felt fresh in a crowded TV landscape. Offering an eye-popping tale about a cat-and-mouse chase between an MI5-turned-MI6 agent and an assassin, the Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-led series became an instant hit and one of the most buzzed-about shows of the year. Now, three seasons in, and with Season 4 set to premiere on BBC America on Sunday, Feb. 27, Killing Eve may have lost some of that momentum, but it's continuing to prove to be a force to be reckoned with.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
tvinsider.com

Killing Eve

Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down. Has that wacky international assassin Villanelle (Emmy winner Jodie Comer) truly found religion? That’s just one of the bizarre twists in the colorful spy thriller as it returns from a nearly two-year hiatus to wrap up the story in a fourth and final season. (A second episode can be streamed on AMC+.) While Villanelle eagerly awaits baptism, as if that can wash away all her sins, lapsed MI6 spy Eve (Sandra Oh) isn’t buying it. Though their strange dance of mutual desire and fascination is far from over, Eve stays busy chasing The Twelve when she’s not shagging her hot partner (Robert Gilbert) in private security. For former spy boss Caroline (Fiona Shaw), her demotion to cultural attaché in Mallorca hasn’t dimmed her dreams of taking down The Twelve, either. Where will it end for these ladies of intrigue?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Film Star#Liverpudlian
epicstream.com

Killing Eve Season 4 Updates: Jodie Comer Loved Getting Stabbed By Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve Season 4 Stars discuss their favorite scenes. In an interview discussing what's about to go down in Killing Eve Season 4, stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh discussed their favorite scenes from the hit BBC show. Killing Eve follows Eve Polastri (Oh), a British intelligence investigator, and...
TV SERIES
The Verge

Killing Eve rights itself and makes Eve the star again

Killing Eve, a show about a stylish assassin hunted by a frumpy MI6 agent, made it easy to fall a little in love with a serial killer. Vibrant clothes, a bumping soundtrack, and a coy smile from Villanelle made it hard not to smile even as she graphically murdered her way across Europe, taking glib satisfaction in the creativtity of her kills. As much fun as this was, it was also a problem, as by Killing Eve’s third season, the show had excessively minimized the titular character’s screen time to wallow in the winsome depravity of its villain. Now in season 4 Eve, played by Sandra Oh, is once again the focus of the show, and its so much better for it.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Killing Eve's Season 4 Premiere Shows Promise of a Return to Form

Killing Eve very nearly lost its way last season when it kept Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) apart for almost every episode. Season one gifted us with a thrilling game of cat and mouse, season two saw an unexpected partnership form, and season three sent everyone on their own paths, digging deeper into backstories and personal drama. The series has struggled to hold onto the magic of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s first season for some time now, but thanks to Oh and Comer’s performances, Killing Eve has remained watchable throughout. The fourth and final season picks up shortly after the events of the Season 3 finale that saw our leading ladies finally realize they may want the same things after all.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Killing Eve season 3 recap: What happened between Villanelle and Eve?

The ultimate game of cat and mouse is about the come to an end, as Killing Eve season four drops on the BBC. But before we find out how Villanelle and Eve's story concludes, let's recap what happened in season three, so you're in a good place to start the final episodes.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Nephew Who Died From Overdose In SAG Speech

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Killing Eve: The 10 Best Villanelle and Eve Moments, Ranked — Watch Video

Click here to read the full article. Killing Eve has given us plenty of thrills over the years, but its most lasting legacy might be the relationship between its two leading ladies. The dynamic between Sandra Oh’s MI6 analyst Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer’s hired killer Villanelle has been fascinatingly complicated since the start, with their cat-and-mouse chase evolving into a mutual obsession and even a romantic bond. We’ve seen them kiss, we’ve seen them almost kill each other… and nearly everything in between. Plus, Eve and Villanelle don’t actually share that much screen time together, which makes the scenes they...
TV SERIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “Killing Eve” season 4 premiere

Killing Eve season 4 premieres tonight at 8pm on BBC America. Watch this award-winning thriller for free when you register for FuboTV and Sling. Killing Eve is a riveting spy series about two dangerous women toying with each other for amusement and personal gain. Villanelle is a glamorously cold assassin, and Eve is an obsessive intelligence agent hell-bent on hunting down the vicious killer. Throughout the series, the pair continuously go head-to-head—each equally captivated and haunted by the other. On tonight’s episode, “Just Dunk Me,” Eve seeks revenge, Villanelle decides to join a church, and Carolyn is ready to step off the sidelines. Watch the season 4 premiere tonight at 8pm on BBC America.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Pierce Brosnan, Ray Liotta launch HISTORY Channel shows

March 2 (UPI) -- HISTORY announced new shows from stars Pierce Brosnan and Ray Liotta on Wednesday. Brosnan will host History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan and Liotta will executive produce Five Families. History's Greatest Heists will use re-enactments and visual effects to show audiences how historic thieves pulled off...
TV SERIES
Winston-Salem Journal

'Killing Eve' has profound effect on actors Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh

“Killing Eve” wasn’t just a noteworthy entry on its stars’ resumes. It was a project that changed their approaches to acting and life. “I really had to shed a skin with her,” says Jodie Comer, who plays the assassin Villanelle. “I was extremely self-conscious coming into this process and there was something about playing her that I had to get rid of. I had to be a little fearless, and that is definitely filtered through my own life.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy