Click here to read the full article. Netflix has paused all future projects and acquisitions from Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, Variety has learned. The streamer had four Russian originals in the pipeline, including a crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk, which was shooting and has been put on hold. The 1990’s set series was Netflix’s first original series filming in Russia. A source close to Netflix said the company was assessing the impact of current events. Elsewhere in the film and TV industry, Russia has been barred from major festivals and award shows. The Cannes Film Festival announced on Tuesday...

TV SERIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO