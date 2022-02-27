Central-Current Conditions

It's still hard to believe what happened in eastern Iowa the week before Christmas. Let's hope we don't have anything near a repeat this week. Back on December 15, 2021, the second derecho in 16 months hit the state of Iowa. When the final count of tornadoes spawned by the storm was complete, the number was shocking. There were 61 tornadoes across Iowa that December day. That's 26 more than had occurred on any one day in Iowa's past, with the previous record being 35 on August 31, 2014. Still, the path of destruction left behind by that serial derecho in mid-December was just a fraction of what occurred when the first land hurricane hit Iowa on August 10, 2020.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO