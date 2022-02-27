Central-Current Conditions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KULR8

'Atmospheric river' fuels rains, snow in Pacific Northwest

A strong storm fueled by an “atmospheric river” brought rain, snow and threat of flooding and avalanches on Monday to the Pacific Northwest. Forecasters said daily rainfall records in Seattle and elsewhere could be broken and on Monday afternoon a new daily record was set in the city with 2.49 inches (6.3 centimeters) of rain. The previous daily record for Feb. 28 was 1.46 inches (3.7 centimeters) set in 1972, according to the National Weather Service. The new record also took the spot of the fourth wettest February day on record and the 18th wettest day since record-keeping started, the agency said.
SEATTLE, WA
104.5 KDAT

Most of Iowa Under Threat for First Severe Weather of 2022

It's still hard to believe what happened in eastern Iowa the week before Christmas. Let's hope we don't have anything near a repeat this week. Back on December 15, 2021, the second derecho in 16 months hit the state of Iowa. When the final count of tornadoes spawned by the storm was complete, the number was shocking. There were 61 tornadoes across Iowa that December day. That's 26 more than had occurred on any one day in Iowa's past, with the previous record being 35 on August 31, 2014. Still, the path of destruction left behind by that serial derecho in mid-December was just a fraction of what occurred when the first land hurricane hit Iowa on August 10, 2020.
IOWA STATE

