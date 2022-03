For the fourth time in this inaugural season of play, the Fracture: Tenrai event has now made its way back into the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite. This is an event that has already popped up since Season 1 began back in November 2021, and it gives players the ability to earn some unique armor sets and additional items through Infinite's Event Pass. Per usual, though, Fracture: Tenrai won't be around for long and will be ending in one week.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO