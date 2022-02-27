ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the. lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to. 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South...

www.lmtonline.com

KWQC

Light Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR SNOW 3 P.M. THURSDAY THROUGH 3 A.M. FRIDAY***. Scattered flurries will end into our Wednesday evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Thursday we’ll see snow develop in the afternoon with. highs in...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cold, mix of sun and clouds Saturday

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather ProducerHappy weekend! It's quiet, but cold for your Saturday. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.Overnight, skies become mostly clear. Temps fall into the 20s once again with wind chills in the teens for many waking up Sunday.Tomorrow will be the milder half of the weekend with a rebound into the mid 40s. Despite that, it'll still feel cold as winds pick up, gusting to 30 mph at times.The majority of Sunday will be bright and dry, but a cold front moves in through the evening. A few brief scattered snow showers will be possible, but no accumulation is expected.Behind the front, we're back into the freezer for Monday. Bundle up!
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Action News

Forecast: Slightly cooler Monday

Tonight, expect a little bit of patchy with lows in the 50s and 60s. Monday, a cold front arrives with a few showers and highs in the upper 70s. Another heat wave develops by the end of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Archer#Sheppard#Lakeside
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday March 1st

Cloudy but warm across the Concho Valley as high pressure remains the dominate force in the western and central United States. Temperatures climbed up into the upper 60s and lower 70s, lows will fall into the upper 30s and lowers 40s this evening. The warming trend roll along through the week as temperature approach the […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's Wednesday morning forecast

Forecast: Today will be brighter and even milder with highs in the low 50s. Rain/snow showers work their way through tonight and wrap up by daybreak tomorrow. For tomorrow, colder air will settle in behind our cold front, so we get stuck in the 40s; but it will be blustery, so it will only feel like the 30s.Looking Ahead: Friday will remain cold with highs in the 30s.As for the weekend, Saturday will be seasonable (40s) with some clouds in the mix; and Sunday looks more unsettled (chance of showers) and milder with highs near 60.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Above-average weather forecast for much of US

Above-average temperatures are forecast for much of the country today with the exception of the Northern Tier, where cold air still hangs on with periods of light snow. An arctic cold front will start to bring temperatures back down again later this week. Rounds of heavy rain and mountain snow...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | March begins with milder temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A true blast of springtime warmth will be with us this week. Temperatures look great for this week. We’ll see highs run up the thermometer and reach the 50s & 60s. It will be comfortable all week long. This might be one of the best stretches of weather we have had in a while.
LEXINGTON, KY
WCPO

A mild outlook for the Tri-State

Quiet conditions continue across the Tri-State, however we will see more clouds in and out of the Tri-State. These warmer temperatures continue for Wednesday, we stay a good 10-15 degrees above normal. As for the morning, we'll see some clearing and lows drop into the mid to upper 30s. On...
ENVIRONMENT

