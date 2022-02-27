ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lesley Manville feels the pressure playing Princess Margaret

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLesley Manville feels under pressure playing Princess Margaret in...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About The Horrible Things People Said After She Walked The Red Carpet In A Sheer Dress

It’s no secret that the Internet can be a pretty brutal place. Trolls, in fact, have led myriad celebrities to back off or even leave social media in the past, and those who have stuck around on platforms have had to develop thick skin. This is true of Big Little Lies and The Batman's new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, as well, as she recently spoke out about the Internet’s criticism of a sheer dress she wore to the MET Gala and her own response to mean-spirited opinions that were bandied about online.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Dine With Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank In Santa Barbara After Royal Claims He Feels Unsafe Bringing Kids To The U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be traveling to the U.K. anytime soon, but that doesn't mean they can't still squeeze in a royal family fix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who moved to Montecito, Calif., after ditching their royal duties in 2020 — recently met up with Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, for a nice dinner in Santa Barbara.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lesley Manville
Sacramento Bee

Princess Eugenie’s Son August and More Celebrity Kids Playing in Snow

Snow cute! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, and a few Duggar family members have been taking advantage of the winter weather. “My snow baby,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a December 2020 mother-daughter photo via Instagram. In the social media upload, the reality...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Taye Diggs Dishes on How He and Rumored Girlfriend Apryl Jones Met (EXCLUSIVE)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Taye Diggs’ TikTok is a national treasure that must be protected at all costs. In December 2021, the All American actor joined the social media platform and unintentionally set the internet ablaze. Only weeks later, Taye had more than 1 million followers and counting — which he says is thanks to Love and Hip Hop’s Apryl Jones. When Apryl made her debut on Taye’s TikTok, the could-be couple sparked dating rumors.
HIP HOP
Complex

People Are Loving Rihanna’s Response to Someone Telling Her She’s Late to Dior Show in Paris

Fans who have been patiently awaiting Rihanna’s Anti follow-up know better than anyone that Riri runs on her own time, and there’s no point in questioning her. As the mother-to-be and Fenty icon arrived seemingly late to the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, one attendee didn’t seem to understand this rule. In a new video circulating Twitter, a bystander can be heard yelling “you’re late” at Rih as she walks into the show with her entourage. Her response is quickly becoming a moment to remember, as fans think they can hear her saying the words “no shit” right back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crown#British Royal Family
UPI News

Pierce Brosnan, Ray Liotta launch HISTORY Channel shows

March 2 (UPI) -- HISTORY announced new shows from stars Pierce Brosnan and Ray Liotta on Wednesday. Brosnan will host History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan and Liotta will executive produce Five Families. History's Greatest Heists will use re-enactments and visual effects to show audiences how historic thieves pulled off...
TV SERIES
Variety

UTA Signs Nicôle Lecky, Creator and Star of BBC Musical Drama ‘Mood’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Nicôle Lecky, the creator and star of the BBC musical drama “Mood,” has signed with UTA. The agency will represent the actor-writer in all areas. The signing comes a day after the British debut of Lecky’s buzzy drama “Mood.” The BBC Three drama premiered in the U.K. on March 1 to rave reviews. Produced by Bonafide Films, the six-part music-based series stars Lecky as Sasha Clayton, an East London wannabe singer-rapper who’s forced to fend for herself when she’s kicked out of her family home. After she meets party girl Carly, she’s introduced to the world...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Nephew Who Died From Overdose In SAG Speech

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth is cheered on by viewers on Live as she details moment she confronted bad behavior

Ali Wentworth was Monday's stand-in for Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan, as she kept her seat warm alongside Ryan Seacrest. The much-loved TV star began the show by opening up about a situation she found herself in over the weekend. Ali explained that during a visit to the dog park, she noticed some anti-social behavior involving a dog and a puppy, and she couldn't help but step in.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ben Affleck Skipped the SAG Awards to Join Son Samuel for a Very Special Occasion

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck had some important business to attend to this past Sunday, during the 28th annual SAG awards. The actor, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the film The Tender Bar, skipped out on the ceremony in favor of his son Samuel’s 10th birthday party. Affleck shares his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and has been outspoken about his dedication to fatherhood, so we’re not surprised that he chose some family time over an awards show. “My life is better and I am happier the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy