Memphis rapper Snootie Wild shot dead

By Jesse O’Neill
 3 days ago
Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was found shot in the neck in a ditch next to an SUV around 2 p.m., as he was discovered by Texas police, according to ABC 13. Getty Images

Snootie Wild died after being shot in Houston Friday, the second Memphis rapper to be gunned down in recent months.

The “Yayo” artist’s death was confirmed on his verified Instagram page Saturday evening.

“Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! #TeamYayo4Life,” the post read.

Wild was found shot in the neck in a ditch next to an SUV around 2 p.m. by Texas police, according to ABC 13, a report that was later linked to Wild’s death.

“It looks like he backed in there (the ditch) accidentally. Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car,” a Houston officer told the outlet.

“They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually.”

Police believe Snootie Wild, the rapper Yo Gotti’s (right) protege, backed into a ditch accidentally before another vehicle pulled up and people got out of the car.

The 36-year old, born LePreston Porter, was not immediately pronounced dead and was fighting for his life Friday afternoon, his Facebook page said.

There was no word on any arrests in connection with the murder.

Tributes from hip hop artists like Sonny Digital and Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul poured in on social media for the Yo Gotti protégé.

The news came after rapper Young Dolph, who had a long running feud with Gotti, was shot dead outside a Memphis bakery in a broad-daylight ambush. Three suspects were arrested in connection with that murder, and Gotti was not implicated.

Journey Green

Rapper Snootie Wild Found Murdered In Houston, Texas at Age 36

Rapper Snootie Wild was found shot and killed in a ditch Friday February 25th in Houston, Texas. Suspects can still be in surrounding areas. Memphis Rapper Snootie Wild, commonly known for his 2014 hit single , Yayo was found shot in the neck Friday morning in Houston, Texas. Snootie's body was found alongside a gray SUV that was reversed inside of a ditch, according to local Houston reports, The 36-Year-Old was found in critical condition and transported to the hospital where he then passed away. Allegedly a vehicle pulled up on the side of Snootie and a exchange of words took place before gun fire went off. An Instagram post was posted the next day on Snootie’s Instagram,
