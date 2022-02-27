Ukraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected a Russian offer of talks in Belarus on Sunday, saying Minsk itself was complicit in the Russian invasion, but leaving the door open to negotiations in other locations.

The Kremlin said on Sunday its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel. R4N2S105D

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.