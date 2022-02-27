BYU closes out regular season with 75-59 win over Pepperdine

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU closed out the regular strong Saturday night. Now it needs a deep run in the WCC Tournament to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Fousseyni Traore scored a career high 25 points and pulled down 19 rebounds, as the Cougars pulled away from Pepperdine Saturday night at the Marriott Center, 75-59.

Te’Jon Lucas added 15 points, while fellow senior Alex Barcello had 10 points and 8 rebounds on Senior Night.

BYU will go into the West Coast Conference Tournament as the fifth seed, and will take on either Loyola Marymount or Pacific on Friday. The winner will battle San Francisco in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

“I’m really proud of our guys tonight,” said Traore. “Today we played a good game against Pepperdine and finished the regular season strong. Today was a special day for us, especially for AB and Te’Jon. They have played a big role in leading this team, especially helping Atiki and I, and I’m super grateful for them.”

“Being in fifth is not where we want to be, but we are just going to go in and take it one game at a time,” Lucas said. “This is season three now, it’s win or go home and the good thing about that is we’ve been playing that way for the last few weeks. I think we will carry that edge over to Vegas with us.”

Traore was one of four players in double figures, making 9 of 10 shots from the field. Gideon George scored 11 points for the Cougars, who finished the regular season with a record of 21-9, 9-6 in the WCC.

The Cougars shot 46 percent from the field to the Waves’ 38 percent. BYU outrebounded Pepperdine 45 to 35, including 32 to 24 on the defensive glass. Most notable was BYU’s points in the paint domination, 40 to 18 in the Cougars’ favor.

“We get to go play Friday,” head coach Mark Pope said about the upcoming conference tournament. “That’s not a space we’ve occupied maybe ever but right now for us for the last month it’s been about finding a way to win games. We just got to find a way to win the game and I like our trend, I like our momentum. I thought our defensive effort, especially in our back court, was terrific today… I think our guys’ effort on the defensive end and focus is growing so I think we’re trending right, and we need to because it’s time now. Time to go win.”

A layup by Traore opened the night for BYU and was followed by a Lucas 3-pointer. Traore’s block on one end led to a George reverse layup on the other and an Barcello triple had the Cougars ahead 10-7 early.

After George knocked down a transition trey, Pepperdine scored back-to-back buckets before both teams then went scoreless for more than three minutes. George went 2-of-3 from the free throw line to break the scoreless streak, giving the Cougars a 15-13 lead with just under 11 minutes remaining.

Traore scored another layup, Trevin Knell knocked one down from deep and George hit Traore down low for a dunk, putting BYU ahead 22-16. Knell scored five-straight points, a trey from the right wing and a fast break layup, for a 27-20 Cougar lead.

Sending away a Pepperdine layup, Traore ran the court and thanks to a cross-court pass from Barcello to Lucas, scored a fast break layup of his own. Trading basketball with the Waves, Barcello knocked down a mid-range jumper, and Lucas followed that up with a reverse layup and a jumper from just inside the 3-point line, taking a 36-33 lead into the half.

Lucas broke a scoreless first minute and a half, scoring a crafty reverse layup with the shot clock winding down to put the Cougars ahead by five.

George added a bucket in the paint, Traore knocked down a pair of Traore free throws and Barcello hit a floater off of a loose ball, putting BYU ahead 44-35.

Atiki Ally Atiki slipped a screen, getting a two-handed jam off a Barcello assist. On the next possession down, a Barcello step-back triple got the lead back to nine, at 49-40, igniting the crowd and forcing a Waves’ timeout.

Traore then scored 10-straight points in a span of three minutes extending the BYU lead to 59-46 with less than eight minutes remaining. Coming out of a timeout, Lucas hit Caleb Lohner with an alley oop dunk on the break, putting the Cougars ahead 61-46.

Going 1-of-2 from the free throw line before knocking down a 3-pointer from the right wing, Lucas gave BYU a then game-high lead of 17 points, at 65-48. A floater by George, tip-in layup by Lohner and driving layup by Lucas retained that lead at 71-45 before two free throws and a baby hook by Traore extended it to 19 at 75-56.

Pepperdine would hit a 3-pointer in the final minute and Pope brought in senior Richard Harward and Gavin Baxter to be honored as the Cougars closed out a 75-59 senior night victory.

“End of February and beginning of March, anything can happen,” Barcello said. “We are not in the position that we wanted to be in right now, but beating these last two teams by double digits is hard to do, no matter how good the other teams are. Every team is fighting for their lives right now, so we just want to be playing our best basketball.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.