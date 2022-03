Connor McDavid walked in on Andersen and beat him just 50 seconds in to open the game. It felt like an early 'oh no' moment, but due to Warren Foegele being offside the goal was disallowed after review. From there the Carolina netminder was dialed in, turning away several high danger chances as his team mounted a 2-0 first period lead.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO