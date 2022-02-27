Daily statistical milestones: LaMarcus Aldridge moves past Mitch Richmond and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Kyle Lowry No. 16 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of JR Smith with 1,931 three-pointers. He’s now 19 away from JJ Redick

LaMarcus Aldridge No. 44 in points now

Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond with 20,508 points. He’s now 200 away from George Gervin

Andre Drummond No. 50 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Vlade Divac with 9,327 rebounds. He’s now 56 away from Bailey Howell

DeMar DeRozan No. 57 in points now

Moved ahead of Dwight Howard with 19,366 points. He’s now 53 away from Jamal Crawford

Jrue Holiday No. 84 in steals now

Moved ahead of Brevin Knight and Tyrone Corbin with 1,230 steals. He’s now 18 away from Grant Hill

Khris Middleton No. 88 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Antawn Jamison with 1,166 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Quentin Richardson

Andre Drummond No. 92 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Robert Horry with 1,036 blocks. He’s now 7 away from Paul Millsap

Goran Dragic No. 108 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace with 1,087 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Dana Barros

Jimmy Butler No. 128 in steals now

Moved ahead of Sam Perkins with 1,107 steals. He’s now 2 away from Stephen Jackson

Kyle Lowry No. 144 in points now

Moved ahead of Richard Jefferson with 14,914 points. He’s now 2 away from Paul George

Justin Holiday No. 153 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Damon Jones with 945 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Michael Adams

Kevin Love No. 178 in points now

Moved ahead of Fred Brown with 14,021 points. He’s now 13 away from David West

Clint Capela No. 179 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Jonas Valanciunas and Jim McIlvaine with 692 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Kurt Nimphius

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 189 in points now

Moved ahead of Bill Laimbeer with 13,791 points. He’s now 13 away from Deron Williams

Kyrie Irving No. 192 in points now

Moved ahead of Predrag Stojakovic with 13,669 points. He’s now 44 away from Thaddeus Young

Nikola Jokic No. 203 in assists now

Moved ahead of Richard Hamilton and Toni Kukoc with 3,127 assists. He’s now 9 away from Tom Henderson

James Johnson No. 205 in blocks now

Moved ahead of DeSagana Diop, Andre Iguodala and Spencer Haywood with 631 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Mickey Johnson

Jrue Holiday No. 206 in points now

Moved ahead of Jalen Rose with 13,231 points. He’s now 6 away from Al Harrington

Fred VanVleet No. 210 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marcus Smart and Mario Chalmers with 759 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum No. 210 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marcus Smart and Mario Chalmers with 759 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Fred VanVleet

Kelly Olynyk No. 228 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva and Tony Snell with 717 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Austin Rivers

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 231 in assists now

Moved ahead of Bob Weiss with 2,934 assists. He’s now tied with Antonio Daniels

Seth Curry No. 239 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bobby Jackson, Kent Bazemore, Garrett Temple, Mike James and Chandler Parrsons with 690 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers and Gary Harris

Bogdan Bogdanovic No. 248 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Carlos Delfino, Danny Ferry and Jaylen Brown with 679 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mickael Pietrus

Jaylen Brown No. 250 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Danny Ferry with 678 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Carlos Delfino

