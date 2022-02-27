ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Australia's Sobey says Olympic bronze medal was stolen

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzPvH_0eQR3jVP00

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian basketball player Nathan Sobey appealed for help on Sunday in recovering his Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medal after it was stolen from his home in Brisbane.

The 31-year-old was part of an Australia squad that beat Slovenia 107-93 to claim his country's first Olympic medal in men's basketball.

Sobey, who featured for two minutes 26 seconds in Australia's third-place playoff win, said the break-in happened on Saturday.

"Unfortunately last night, our house was broken into and my bronze medal was stolen, along with some other small things," Sobey said on Twitter.

"If anyone out there has any information please let us know!"

Sobey now plays for Brisbane Bullets, who are seventh in the National Basketball League.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Peugeot fires Djokovic: "We will not continue sponsorship"

Peugeot fires Novak Djokovic. Or rather, the French carmaker has ended a relationship that has lasted since 2014. CEO of the company Stellantis Carlos Tavares said: "We will not continue with the sponsorship of Djokovic." After being expelled from Australia for his clearly no-vax positions, now the sponsors are also...
SPORTS
Reuters

Italy reports 36,429 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 214 deaths

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Italy reported 36,429 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 46,631 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 214 from 233. Italy has registered 155,214 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
Reuters

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Zloty pares losses on c.bank, finmin support

(Adds Polish finance ministry and central bank announcements) By Alan Charlish WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty pared losses on Wednesday after both the central bank and the finance ministry moved to support a currency that had sunk to a 13-year low in a selloff sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The National Bank of Poland (NBP) said it had sold foreign currencies for zlotys for the second day in a row, while the finance ministry said it would exchange most foreign currency funds in the market rather than in the central bank. Russia's attack and the resulting raft of sanctions unleashed on Moscow had sent the zloty to its weakest level since February 2009, while the Hungarian forint hit a fresh record low. "The NBP together with the Ministry of Finance will be trying to do whatever it takes to strengthen the zloty to fight with inflation," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium. At 1534 GMT, the zloty was 0.49% softer on the day versus the euro at 4.77. It had earlier been as weak as 4.8335. The Hungarian forint was 1.16% weaker against the euro at 381.50. The Czech crown slid 1.12% to 25.72, while the Romanian leu was little changed at 4.9485. The National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday it was ready to intervene "at any moment" to ensure the stability of local financial markets, while Poland's central bank said it was ready to react to excessive moves in the currency. Prior to the NBP's announcement on Wednesday, a Warsaw-based trader told Reuters that the central bank had been active in the market. "We've got the central bank that is hitting the bid from time to time," the trader said. "I wouldn't call it a very big intervention but they occasionally call out." Stocks were higher in Budapest and Warsaw, with Polish coking coal producer JSW rising 23% on the back of potential sanctions against coal imported from Russia. On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland wanted the strongest possible sanctions to be introduced against Russia, including a ban on the import of coal. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1634 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.7200 25.4330 -1.12% -3.30% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 381.500 377.085 -1.16% -3.17% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.7700 4.7469 -0.49% -3.75% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9485 4.9478 -0.02% -0.01% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5650 7.5685 +0.05% -0.63% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.540 117.650 +0.09% +0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1323.49 1350.01 -1.96% #VALUE! 00 .BUX Budapest 39945.8 38913.6 +2.65% -21.24% 9 2 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2041.89 1967.01 +3.81% -9.93% > .BETI Buchares 12134.8 12482.7 -2.79% -7.09% t 7 8 .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1136.00 1117.81 +1.63% -9.52% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1976.10 1981.72 -0.28% -4.97% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 833.03 833.42 -0.05% +1.49% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 587.48 592.93 -0.92% -7.58% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 4.1390 0.0190 +476bp -8bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 3.3240 -0.0130 +361bp -11bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 3.0540 -0.0260 +306bp -9bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 4.0360 0.0640 +466bp -4bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 4.2470 0.0880 +454bp -1bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 4.0700 0.0190 +407bp -5bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 4.96 4.96 4.72 4.73 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 6.53 6.65 6.51 4.99 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 4.82 4.86 4.84 3.67 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices *********************************** *************************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Aditya Soni World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index )
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronze Medal#Olympic Medal#Slovenia#Australian#First Olympic#Brisbane Bullets
BBC

UK's most wanted woman Sarah Panitzke arrested in Spain

A fraudster dubbed the UK's most wanted woman has been arrested in Spain after nearly a decade on the run. Sarah Panitzke, 47, disappeared in May 2013 while on trial over her part in laundering cash from a £1bn mobile phone tax scam. She was arrested while walking her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Russia And Belarus Figure Skaters Banned Over Ukraine Invasion, Keeping Olympic Trio Out Of World Championships

Click here to read the full article. The international union that governs skating said Tuesday that it was following the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee in banning athletes from Russia and Belarus from its competitions across the sports of figure skating and speed skating. It becomes the latest organization in the sports world to take action since Russia began its military invasion of Ukraine. The IOC on Monday took the unprecedented step of calling on sporting organizations around the world to ban the two nations from competing, urging global sports federations to “protect the integrity of competitions for the safety...
UEFA
Reuters

Reuters

339K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy