Australia's Sobey says Olympic bronze medal was stolen

(Adds Polish finance ministry and central bank announcements) By Alan Charlish WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty pared losses on Wednesday after both the central bank and the finance ministry moved to support a currency that had sunk to a 13-year low in a selloff sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The National Bank of Poland (NBP) said it had sold foreign currencies for zlotys for the second day in a row, while the finance ministry said it would exchange most foreign currency funds in the market rather than in the central bank. Russia's attack and the resulting raft of sanctions unleashed on Moscow had sent the zloty to its weakest level since February 2009, while the Hungarian forint hit a fresh record low. "The NBP together with the Ministry of Finance will be trying to do whatever it takes to strengthen the zloty to fight with inflation," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium. At 1534 GMT, the zloty was 0.49% softer on the day versus the euro at 4.77. It had earlier been as weak as 4.8335. The Hungarian forint was 1.16% weaker against the euro at 381.50. The Czech crown slid 1.12% to 25.72, while the Romanian leu was little changed at 4.9485. The National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday it was ready to intervene "at any moment" to ensure the stability of local financial markets, while Poland's central bank said it was ready to react to excessive moves in the currency. Prior to the NBP's announcement on Wednesday, a Warsaw-based trader told Reuters that the central bank had been active in the market. "We've got the central bank that is hitting the bid from time to time," the trader said. "I wouldn't call it a very big intervention but they occasionally call out." Stocks were higher in Budapest and Warsaw, with Polish coking coal producer JSW rising 23% on the back of potential sanctions against coal imported from Russia. On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland wanted the strongest possible sanctions to be introduced against Russia, including a ban on the import of coal. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1634 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.7200 25.4330 -1.12% -3.30% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 381.500 377.085 -1.16% -3.17% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.7700 4.7469 -0.49% -3.75% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9485 4.9478 -0.02% -0.01% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5650 7.5685 +0.05% -0.63% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.540 117.650 +0.09% +0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1323.49 1350.01 -1.96% #VALUE! 00 .BUX Budapest 39945.8 38913.6 +2.65% -21.24% 9 2 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2041.89 1967.01 +3.81% -9.93% > .BETI Buchares 12134.8 12482.7 -2.79% -7.09% t 7 8 .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1136.00 1117.81 +1.63% -9.52% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1976.10 1981.72 -0.28% -4.97% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 833.03 833.42 -0.05% +1.49% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 587.48 592.93 -0.92% -7.58% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 4.1390 0.0190 +476bp -8bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 3.3240 -0.0130 +361bp -11bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 3.0540 -0.0260 +306bp -9bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 4.0360 0.0640 +466bp -4bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 4.2470 0.0880 +454bp -1bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 4.0700 0.0190 +407bp -5bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 4.96 4.96 4.72 4.73 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 6.53 6.65 6.51 4.99 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 4.82 4.86 4.84 3.67 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices *********************************** *************************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Aditya Soni World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index )
Comments / 0