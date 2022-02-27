ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant could make Nets return by end of week

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Nets played their 19th straight game without Kevin Durant on Saturday night, but they may not have to wait much longer for their star to return.

Durant went through a second high-intensity workout Saturday morning in Milwaukee and if he comes out of that healthy, could only need one more before he is cleared to return from his sprained left MCL — though coach Steve Nash said Durant is unlikely to return during a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday against the Raptors.

“Every day closer,” Nash said before the Nets’ 126-123 win over the Bucks. “We’ll see. I expect in the next week he’ll be back for sure. But it could be quick, it could be the whole week barring setbacks.”

Nash described the high-intensity workouts as playing either half-court or full-court games with the Nets’ “stay-ready” group. It remains to be seen when Durant will get the chance to go through a third high-intensity workout — possibly Monday morning in Brooklyn — but the Nets have a home-and-home Monday and Tuesday against the Raptors before hosting the Heat on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZ8FU_0eQR32pX00
Kevin Durant

Before sustaining the knee injury, Durant was putting together an MVP-caliber season, averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists through 36 games. His return would go a long way toward reviving the Nets, as they try to avoid the play-in tournament, with 21 games left in the regular season following the clash with the Bucks on Saturday.

“I think with Kevin, he’s been a great healer throughout his career,” Nash said. “The No. 1 thing is to get him back healthy, feeling secure in his health and his body so he can move and be free when he’s back. Obviously he adds a ton to our team on both ends of the floor. He leads the league in scoring, one of the greatest scorers of all time.

“But we also know he helps us defensively and gives us more size and length. He’s a big miss for us and whenever he gets back he’ll definitely impact our team on both ends of the floor.”

While Ben Simmons continues his conditioning for a return to play, he is dealing with some back soreness, Nash confirmed. The coach said the flare-up was not an injury, but instead “normal soreness” for someone who was ramping back up after not having played a game since June.

“It’s not a long-term thing,” Nash said. “That’s just part of his process in returning to play. As you ramp up, you’re a little bit susceptible to certain things, as you would be with muscle soreness or tightness. He’s having a little tightness with his back.”

It was not clear whether the issue would further delay Simmons’ Nets debut.

Simmons traveled to Milwaukee with the Nets, but is not yet doing high-intensity workouts. Nash described Simmons as doing individual work and combining physio, strength and conditioning and skill work to get his body and game back up to playing speed.

“He’s not quite in [Durant’s] position, so as far as Kevin’s really close, [Simmons] still has some time ahead of him,” Nash said.

Nash said there was still no decision yet whether Joe Harris (ankle) would need another surgery.

“He’s going to keep working at it and trying to see if it continues to improve,” Nash said.

Newly signed point guard Goran Dragic, playing for the first time since Nov. 13, made his Nets debut and chipped in six points in 14 minutes off the bench.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Nets coach Steve Nash reveals Kevin Durant’s return date from injury

Kevin Durant is getting extremely close to returning for the Brooklyn Nets. There was some hope that KD was going to be able to suit up for Brooklyn on Monday or on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, but apparently, he just isn’t ready yet. Be that as it may, Durant is expected to be available for the Nets in the coming days.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Mvp
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Scottie Pippen’s Comments About Michael Jordan Have Now Drawn A Response From Another NBA Icon

Scottie Pippen made serious waves last fall when he called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The retired athlete, via his memoir, claimed Jordan used ESPN’s The Last Dance to “glorify” himself and asserted that he “ruined” basketball. In the aftermath, fans and NBA veterans alike have weighed in on the matter. Now, the latest to provide a response is one of Pippen and Jordan’s former on-court rivals – Dominique Wilkins.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Shaq gives dire LeBron James warning to spiraling Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal had some major words of warning for his former Lakers amid a miserable season that seems to get worse every night. In the middle of an appearance on CNBC, O’Neal took a break from discussing cryptocurrency to talk about the Lakers, who have struggled to a 27-33 record in LeBron James’ fourth season in Los Angeles.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas takes shot at Charles Oakley over recent comments

Isiah Thomas never misses an opportunity to diss one of his old NBA rivals. Speaking this week on NBATV, the retired Detroit Pistons legend reacted to the recent hot takes claiming Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo would not succeed in the old-school NBA. One such take came from Charles Oakley, who even took his shade for Antetokounmpo’s game a step further.
NBA
New York Post

Cam Reddish finally has a chance to show Knicks what he can do

In just over a month and a half since he was traded to the Knicks, Cam Reddish has already run the gamut of experiences in New York. The third-year wing, who cost the Knicks a first-round pick, sat out the first four games with an ankle injury, then played sporadically over a stretch with his lack of minutes prompting the Garden crowd to chant, “We want Reddish.” He then sat for two more games but has since played in each of the Knicks’ last eight games, getting double-digit minutes in seven of them, in part because of injuries to RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes.
NBA
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy