ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Peace Corps Hybrid In-Person or Virtual Advising

wisc.edu
 3 days ago

What do you want to know about Peace Corps?...

today.wisc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

My View: The Peace Corps celebrates 60 years of learning

When I was selected to be a member of the first Peace Corps group to go to Ethiopia in 1962, I was a part of a new generation determined to change the world. Little did I know then how much that experience would change me, and how little we would change the world.
POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

UMF Emery Community Arts Center presents ‘Departures: Peace Corps Pandemic Stories’

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to present “Departures: Peace Corps Pandemic Stories,” a multimedia exhibit inviting audiences to engage with the voices and stories of Peace Corps Volunteers and staff who were impacted by the global suspension of Peace Corps programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Between February and March 2020, the United States Peace Corps–a volunteer service agency established by President John F. Kennedy–evacuated over 7,000 volunteers from sites in more than 60 countries.
FARMINGTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy