Combat Sports

Klitschko brothers, boxing legends, will fight for Ukraine: ‘Don’t have another choice’

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Ukraine’s capitol city of Kyiv, has said he would fight in the streets amid Russia’s invasion of his country, if need be.

“I don’t have another choice,” he told a reporter with ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” in an interview on Thursday. “I would have to do that … I will be fighting.”

Ukrainian border guards greet ultimatum with brave profanity

Klitschko, also a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, described the unfolding invasion in Ukraine as a “nightmare.”

“We stand in front of one of the biggest and strongest armies in the world, but we have to defend our families, defend our country, our cities, and we [don’t] have another choice,” he said.

Klitschko’s brother, Wladimir Klitschko, has already vowed to fight for Ukraine, having enlisted in the Ukrainian reserve army earlier this month, Reuters reported. In a post shared via LinkedIn , Wladimir — also a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame — urged the international community to support Ukraine’s efforts and “stop the march of imperialism.”

“After all, whose turn will it be after Ukraine?” he asked.

NATO has long history of tension with Russia

The Klitschko brothers’ remarks come after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in what NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called “a brutal act of war.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 130 people died on the first day of the attack, with hundreds more injured, The Hill reported.

Klitschko said the city of Kyiv, along with Ukraine’s military, was making it a “main priority” to defend critical infrastructure and maintain utilities for residents. The mayor added that many of those residents were also training in civil defense to become “soldiers ready to defend our city.”

“Ukraine was always a peaceful country, peaceful people,” he said in the “Good Morning Britain” segment. “But right now we have to take weapons and fight.”

The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
