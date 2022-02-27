Lesley Manville feels the pressure playing Princess Margaret

Fans who have been patiently awaiting Rihanna’s Anti follow-up know better than anyone that Riri runs on her own time, and there’s no point in questioning her. As the mother-to-be and Fenty icon arrived seemingly late to the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, one attendee didn’t seem to understand this rule. In a new video circulating Twitter, a bystander can be heard yelling “you’re late” at Rih as she walks into the show with her entourage. Her response is quickly becoming a moment to remember, as fans think they can hear her saying the words “no shit” right back.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO