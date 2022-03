Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. The recent BDN opinion piece, “Courts, football need more diversity” is missing the glaring problem of diversity on the Supreme Court. The problem is that historically the justices have been overwhelmingly white and male. Even today, the majority on the court is white and male. We should reverse that trend by nominating and appointing more women, as President Joe Biden is trying to do. It is an added bonus that she will be Black.

BANGOR, ME ・ 12 DAYS AGO