Killing Eve is Killing it!... The sensational rise of Jodie Comer

Killing Eve, a show about a stylish assassin hunted by a frumpy MI6 agent, made it easy to fall a little in love with a serial killer. Vibrant clothes, a bumping soundtrack, and a coy smile from Villanelle made it hard not to smile even as she graphically murdered her way across Europe, taking glib satisfaction in the creativtity of her kills. As much fun as this was, it was also a problem, as by Killing Eve’s third season, the show had excessively minimized the titular character’s screen time to wallow in the winsome depravity of its villain. Now in season 4 Eve, played by Sandra Oh, is once again the focus of the show, and its so much better for it.
Comments / 0