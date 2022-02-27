ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Lightly tested in win

 3 days ago

Swayman stopped 15 of 16 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Swayman didn't face much traffic at all, and the Sharks...

Swayman makes case to be Bruins' No. 1 goalie in win over Sharks

Bruce Cassidy did not want to declare Jeremy Swayman the Boston Bruins’ No. 1 goalie before his team’s game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. But Swayman’s performance in the B’s 3-1 victory at SAP Center was another definitive step in that direction. It’s...
Has Jeremy Swayman Put Himself In Calder Trophy Conversation?

Jeremy Swayman did not miss a beat when he returned to Boston from Providence after being recalled by the Bruins when Tuukka Rask announced his retirement. He’s put himself in the conversation as the team’s No. 1 goalie of late and was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for February, but does Swayman deserve to be in the conversation for the Calder Trophy?
Jeremy Swayman Really Enjoys Working, Competing With Linus Ullmark

Competition with Linus Ullmark doesn’t weigh down Jeremy Swayman. In fact, it has the opposite effect. Swayman on Tuesday hailed Ullmark, his fellow Boston Bruins goaltender, as a brother, friend and partner. They’re competing for the Bruins’ No. 1 goaltender job, but their respective ambition hasn’t stopped them from drawing ever closer over the last six-plus months. At least that’s the sense we gain from the glowing words Swayman spoke about Ullmark after winning the NHL’s Rookie of the Month honor for February.
Swayman of Bruins named NHL Rookie of the Month for February

NEW YORK - Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who went 5-1-1 with a 1.13 goals-against average, .960 save percentage and two shutouts in seven appearances, has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for February. Swayman edged Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (7-7-14 in 12 GP), Montreal...
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Swayman, DeBrusk, Edwards & More

The Boston Bruins just passed the halfway point of their six-game road trip and have gone 3-1-0. As they begin to head back East with two more stops on the trip, it’s time for another Bruins Weekly for The Hockey Writers. We will look at Jeremy Swayman’s success on the road, the Black and Gold will go up against a former teammate, and more.
NHL
