NHL

Sharks' Logan Couture: Slings power-play helper

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Couture produced a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. Couture...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Sharks' Logan Couture: Riding four-game point streak

Couture notched an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Kraken. Couture set up a Ryan Dzingel goal at 17:19 of the first period. The assist extended Couture's point streak to four games -- he has three goals and two assists in that span. The 32-year-old center is up to 40 points, 125 shots on net, 65 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 49 contests. It's his highest scoring output since he had 70 points in 81 appearances in 2018-19.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Adds power-play helper

Andersson logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild. Andersson got the puck low to Johnny Gaudreau, who fed Tyler Toffoli for a goal early in the third period. In his last six games, Andersson has earned six assists, including two on the power play. The defenseman is up to 30 points (11 with the man advantage), 99 shots on net, 84 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 52 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Andrew Cogliano: Playing Tuesday

Cogliano (personal) will participate in Tuesday's game against Las Vegas, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now. Cogliano will replace Jonah Gadjovich in the lineup, Peng adds. Cogliano has missed the last two games due to personal matters. The 34-year-old has averaged 13:30 of ice time and recorded one assist over his last five appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Jasper Weatherby: Dishes pair of helpers

Weatherby logged two assists in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Kraken. Weatherby was involved in a couple of milestones, assisting on the first NHL goals for both Scott Reedy and Jonah Gadjovich. The 24-year-old Weatherby also had a milestone with his first multi-assist effort -- his only other two-point game came in the season opener versus the Jets. The Oregon native has 10 points, 42 shots on net, 46 hits and 16 PIM through 44 contests, mainly filling a fourth-line role.
NHL
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Burns Oil on power play

Aho supplied the game-winning goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Oilers. Aho extended his point streak to six games with the man-advantage tally, and the Finn's up to five game-winning goals while reaching 20 power-play points for the second time in his career. Credit is due to Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov, as those two were on point with a lightning-quick passing sequence on the way to Aho's clutch score.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Denis Gurianov: Strikes on power play

Gurianov scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Sabres. Gurianov's goal served as some extra insurance in the third period. It was his second tally in the last three games, though the 24-year-old winger has only managed a point streak of three or more games twice this season. Gurianov's up to eight goals, 23 points, 112 shots on net, 46 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 48 contests overall. He'll continue to see middle-six usage, but his lack of consistency makes him hard to roster in standard fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Bo Horvat: Slings helper in loss

Horvat logged an assist and three hits in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Devils. Horvat set up a Vasili Podkolzin tally in the second period to get the Canucks on the board. In February, Horvat produced four goals and three assists in 10 games. Like many Canucks, the center has had a bit of a frustrating season, though there's been some progress lately. He's at 30 points, 136 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-2 rating in 50 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Tallies on power play

Landeskog scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Islanders. Landeskog tied the game at 3-3 with his third-period marker, erasing the only deficit the Avalanche faced in the contest. The 29-year-old didn't have an assist in February, but he's scored 11 times in his last 12 games. He's up to 29 goals, 55 points, 133 shots on net, 59 PIM, 85 hits and a plus-27 rating in 46 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Lights lamp on power play

Rakell scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins. Rakell opened the scoring at 6:33 of the first period, snapping a two-game mini slump. The forward has been pretty solid since just before the All-Star break, earning seven goals and an assist in his last 10 outings. For the season, Rakell's at 26 points, 125 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-6 rating in 46 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Nick Bonino: Produces helper Tuesday

Bonino logged an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights. Bonino set up Noah Gregor's second-period marker. the assist was just the second point in the last 10 games for Bonino. The veteran center is up to 13 points, 83 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating in 52 contests. Playing in a third-line role, he can be expected to see most of his playing time in defensive situations.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Logs power-play assist

Suzuki had a power-play assist, two shots on net and two hits in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Jets. Suzuki and Cole Caufield combined to set up the second of Josh Anderson's three goals. The third-year center claimed his team-leading 12th point and eighth assist while on the man-advantage unit. With six points (two goals, four assists) over the last five games, Suzuki is up to 34 points over 54 games.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Delivers power-play assist

Ovechkin notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Ovechkin sent a pass into the slot that Tom Wilson fired home midway through the second period. Despite the assist, it wasn't a great game for Ovechkin. He finished February with a modest three goals, three assists, 28 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in eight contests. The 36-year-old is still enjoying a productive season with 64 points (17 on the power play), 236 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-7 rating through 53 outings, but fantasy managers will probably want to see him light the lamp a little more regularly over the final two months of the campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ejected in second half

Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
NBA
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL

